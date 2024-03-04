Idina Menzel Wishes 'Adele Dazeem' A Happy Birthday 10 Years After Oscars Gaffe

Idina Menzel is acknowledging the 10th anniversary of her alter ego ― which was borne out of one of the biggest Oscar gaffes in recent memory ― with a cheeky serenade.
On Sunday, the “Frozen” actor shared a short video of herself singing “Happy Birthday” to “Adele Dazeem” on TikTok.
“I just wanted to say happy birthday. I’m sending you so much love and positive energy,” Menzel said in the clip. “I hope you have the best, best day.”
Adele Dazeem first entered the cultural lexicon during the 2014 Academy Awards ceremony, when John Travolta mispronounced Menzel’s name while introducing her performance of “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen.”
“Please welcome the wickedly talented, one and only, Adele Dazeem,” said Travolta at the time, alluding to Menzel’s Tony-winning stint as Elphaba in Broadway’s “Wicked.”
“Let It Go” went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song later that night, and Travolta’s flub quickly became a viral moment.
Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” a year later, Travolta blamed the mishap on Menzel’s name being spelled phonetically on the Oscars’ teleprompters.
“I didn’t rehearse it that way,” he said.
Menzel, for her part, poked fun at the incident during the 2015 Academy Awards ceremony by intentionally messing up Travolta’s name when they presented together. Since then, she’s repeatedly made it clear that she holds no ill will toward the “Pulp Fiction” actor.
“It ended up being one of the best things that happened for my career because all the people that had no idea who I was were like ... ‘Who is this girl?’” she told “Today” in 2021.