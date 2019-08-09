Idris Elba To Play 'Stranger Things' Star Caleb McLaughlin's Father In New Film

Idris Elba and “Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin are joining forces to play father and son in the upcoming movie “Concrete Cowboys,” Deadline reported.

The British actor will star as Harp, the estranged father of McLaughin’s character, Cole, in a movie inspired by the Black horseback riding community on Fletcher Street that’s long been a part of Philadelphia’s history.

In “Concrete Cowboys,” Cole moves to live with his father in Philadelphia, where he learns about the cowboy subculture, according to Deadline. The film is also inspired by Greg Neri’s novel “Ghetto Cowboy,” the publication added.

Jharrel Jerome, who received an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Korey Wise in Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us,” has also joined the cast, along with Lorraine Toussaint and Byron Bowers.

Idris Elba spotted training for new movie, ‘Concrete Cowboys,’ in Strawberry Mansion https://t.co/xN61l5Sprj — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) August 9, 2019

“Concrete Cowboys” is directed by Ricky Staub, who wrote the screenplay with Dan Walser.

Elba is currently starring alongside Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” which hit theaters last weekend. The newlywed actor will also appear in the upcoming film “Cats,” based on the musical of the same name.

McLaughlin’s “Stranger Things” released its third season on Netflix last month. The actor celebrated the announcement about “Concrete Cowboys” on Instagram on Friday.

“All praise due to the most high,” he wrote.