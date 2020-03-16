ENTERTAINMENT

Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The actor announced the COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday and said he has had no symptoms but has been isolating himself since learning about his possible exposure.

Actor Idris Elba announced on Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Elba made the announcement via a video with his wife, Sabrina, on Twitter.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he said in the tweet. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.”

Elba’s wife has not yet been tested for COVID-19, according to the New York Daily News.

Elba is the latest high-profile celebrity to announce they’ve contracted the virus. Other celebrities who have tested positive include Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson; and Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

