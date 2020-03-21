Idris Elba Releases Song About Self-Quarantine, Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Idris Elba has turned to music as a way to cope during his self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. He announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus.

The actor, who is also a DJ and music producer, shared a nearly four-minute track on his Instagram on Friday, titled “The Long Road 2.”

“Creating is living right now,” he captioned the post. “Music therapy.”

Elba kicked off the song by discussing his self-quarantine.

“I guess it’s time to do a direct talk / Feels appropriate right now I guess,” Elba said. “Yeah sitting in the spare room quarantined, you know what I mean / Just letting out some thoughts.”

Later in the song, Elba rapped about President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency in the U.S. last week, and videos of quarantined Italians singing to each other from their balconies.

“What a week,” Elba rapped.

On Tuesday, Elba gave an update on how he’s feeling during a livestream Q&A on Twitter.

He noted that his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, had since been tested and that he didn’t have any of the “commonly known” symptoms that have been reported to be associated with the virus.

Elsewhere in the livestream, Elba said that Tom Hanks had inspired him to go public with his diagnosis. Hanks released a statement last week revealing that he and his wife, actor Rita Wilson, had both tested positive for the virus.

Elba added on Tuesday that he felt it was important to be transparent about his diagnosis, saying he was “worried people aren’t talking to each other about it.”

“I’m worried that people are going to stigmatize other people, I’m worried that we’re going to panic and send the whole world into a spin,” he continued.