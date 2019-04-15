Idris Elba DJs At Coachella, And He's Got A License To Kill

Actor Idris Elba, People’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, was one rockin’ DJ at Coachella over the weekend.

Elba manned the turntables in the Yuma tent before hundreds of dancing festivalgoers.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the “Molly’s Game” and Marvel star shouted to the crowd, “Coachella, what the fuck is good?” but otherwise kept the banter to the minimum.

Elba acquitted himself well in his set of electronic dance music, according to video-posting Twitter users.

The “Luther” actor got his start as a DJ at age 14, helping his uncle at weddings. He was DJ at a party for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding last year.

Now, he stars as a DJ looking to rebuild his career in a new Netflix series called “Turn Up Charlie.”

Many fans were rooting for Elba to become the next James Bond, but it looks like he has a license to kill as a DJ as well.

Idris Elba is spinning in Yuma and it’s fucking amazing. pic.twitter.com/1DIG8piiNo — Scafe for America (@erinscafe) April 14, 2019