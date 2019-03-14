Idris Elba Talks His Teenage Start As A DJ Ahead Of His New Netflix Series

Idris Elba discussed his love of being a DJ and of music generally ahead of the Friday debut of his new Netflix series, “Turn Up Charlie.”
In an Associated Press interview published Thursday, Elba said his DJing experience extends back to his early teen years. “I love DJing so much,” the 46-year-old said.
“I got into it because my uncle was a DJ ― he did weddings and whatnot. So when I was 14, I would travel with him wherever he went, lift the record boxes,” the former “Wire” actor recalled. “When he decided he was a bit tired, I would take over ― that was how I got in.”
Elba noted that he continued DJing at various types of venues throughout his teen years.
“Turn Up Charlie,” a Netflix original comedy series, follows a DJ (Elba) who “plots to rebuild his music career whilst working as a nanny for his famous best friend’s wild [11-year-old] daughter,” according to the streaming giant’s description.
Elba, an award-winning British actor who was named People’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, has been making his own mark in the music industry as a DJ and producer for years.
The “Luther” star co-produced the intro on Jay-Z’s 2007 “American Gangster” album. After releasing a number of EPs, Elba dropped his remix of Skepta’s “Shutdown” in 2015. He also DJed the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last May.
Earlier this month, Elba announced a new music video for his song “Boasty,” with Wiley, Sean Paul and Stefflon Don. He is scheduled to perform at Coachella in April.
The “Turn Up Charlie” co-creator, who got engaged to model Sabrina Dhowre last year, is also expanding his reach within the film industry. He made his directorial debut with “Yardie,” which hits theaters across the U.S. on Friday.