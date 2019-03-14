Idris Elba Talks His Teenage Start As A DJ Ahead Of His New Netflix Series

Idris Elba discussed his love of being a DJ and of music generally ahead of the Friday debut of his new Netflix series, “Turn Up Charlie.”

In an Associated Press interview published Thursday, Elba said his DJing experience extends back to his early teen years. “I love DJing so much,” the 46-year-old said.

“I got into it because my uncle was a DJ ― he did weddings and whatnot. So when I was 14, I would travel with him wherever he went, lift the record boxes,” the former “Wire” actor recalled. “When he decided he was a bit tired, I would take over ― that was how I got in.”

If you like reggae, check this tune I produced for Yardie Featuring Tanika and Kranium 😎😎🔥🔥



Listen here: https://t.co/y8Vqs7HWbY https://t.co/Sx69ozq6Cl — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 11, 2019

Elba noted that he continued DJing at various types of venues throughout his teen years.

“Turn Up Charlie,” a Netflix original comedy series, follows a DJ (Elba) who “plots to rebuild his music career whilst working as a nanny for his famous best friend’s wild [11-year-old] daughter,” according to the streaming giant’s description.

Earlier this month, Elba announced a new music video for his song “Boasty,” with Wiley, Sean Paul and Stefflon Don. He is scheduled to perform at Coachella in April.