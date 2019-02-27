Don't Count On Idris Elba Relinquishing His 'Sexiest Man Alive' Crown Anytime Soon

Idris Elba’s reign as People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive won’t be coming to an end later this year ― at least if he has anything to say about it.

In a Wednesday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the “Avengers: Infinity War” actor joked about how he’s planning to retain the title, which was bestowed upon him last November, moving forward.

“Here’s my philosophy on this: it says ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’” he said. “So as long as I’m alive, I’m still sexiest.”

“There’s a little stiff competition,” he quipped.

Elsewhere in the interview, Elba recalled the experience of DJ-ing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018. As it turns out, Elba’s relationship with the British royal family dates back to his pre-Hollywood years.

“Harry and I, we’ve hung out a couple of times through his dad,” he said. “His dad’s charity, the Prince’s Trust, helped me out as a young actor.”

“Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed, and he was like, ‘Hey man, what are you doing on the date?’ And I was like, ‘Nothing,’” he continued. “He goes, ‘Hmm, would you DJ at my wedding?’ I was like, ‘Is this a joke? Are you joking?’ And he’s like, serious. It was great.”