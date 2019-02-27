ENTERTAINMENT

Don't Count On Idris Elba Relinquishing His 'Sexiest Man Alive' Crown Anytime Soon

The "Avengers: Infinity War" star tells Ellen DeGeneres about his plan to retain the title.

Idris Elba’s reign as People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive won’t be coming to an end later this year ― at least if he has anything to say about it. 

In a Wednesday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the “Avengers: Infinity War” actor joked about how he’s planning to retain the title, which was bestowed upon him last November, moving forward. 

“Here’s my philosophy on this: it says ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’” he said. “So as long as I’m alive, I’m still sexiest.” 

As it turns out, he’s not the only one. Elba recently finished shooting “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” with 2016’s Sexiest Man Alive, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and found the “Ballers” star also reluctant to relinquish the title.

“There’s a little stiff competition,” he quipped.  

Elsewhere in the interview, Elba recalled the experience of DJ-ing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018. As it turns out, Elba’s relationship with the British royal family dates back to his pre-Hollywood years. 

“Harry and I, we’ve hung out a couple of times through his dad,” he said. “His dad’s charity, the Prince’s Trust, helped me out as a young actor.”

“Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed, and he was like, ‘Hey man, what are you doing on the date?’ And I was like, ‘Nothing,’” he continued. “He goes, ‘Hmm, would you DJ at my wedding?’ I was like, ‘Is this a joke? Are you joking?’ And he’s like, serious. It was great.”

His next DJ-ing gig will be almost as high-profile, as he’s scheduled to spin at Coachella in April. The news prompted DeGeneres to gift him with a flower crown and bikini bottoms for the occasion. 

