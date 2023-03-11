Idris Elba May Or May Not Be Kidding About His 'Hardest Role Ever'

“My hardest role ever,” he joked to “Entertainment Tonight Canada” on Friday. “I said to the photographer, ‘You know, I don’t always photograph great in pictures, this picture needs to be great.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, no, we’ve done this a million times. We know how to do it.’ And I was like, ‘OK, I’ll just be me.’”

“They do this sort of thing where they make your favorite camera angle work for the cover,” he told “ET Canada.”

Elba told People at the time that he was stunned to be named Sexiest Man Alive. He joked that he admired his body in the mirror and said, “Yeah, you are kind of sexy today,” before sheepishly stating that it was “just a nice feeling” and “an ego boost for sure.”

Idris Elba claimed that he doesn't "always photograph great in pictures," which, come on. Taylor Jewell/Invision/Associated Press

That ego boost resurfaced when “ET Canada” interviewer Carlos Bustamante told Elba that his colleagues around the office were shocked to learn Elba turned 50 last September. Bustamante said the native Londoner resembled a much younger man on screen, in person and on People’s cover.

“I appreciate it, first of all ― thank you to the office that’s saying that,” Elba replied. “I always view that my body is a shell, OK? It’s a shell. Who I am lives in my soul and my spirit. Basically I do things to keep my soul happy. I think in turn, that keeps your shell happy.”

“So, hopefully that’s where my, I don’t know, my youthfulness comes from,” he continued. “But I do try to do stuff that’s fun. Exercise-wise, I mean, I have this theory that if you imagine you’re doing 10 press-ups ... you’re like, ‘Whoo, I just worked out really hard.’”