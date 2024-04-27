Idris Elba Gets Hilariously Personal In Fifth Anniversary Post For Wife Sabrina

Idris Elba got extremely comfortable in a social media post marking his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife, model and activist Sabrina Dhowre Elba.
On Friday, the actor celebrated the special occasion by sharing a video that features him providing a voice-over, which begins by stating, “Human beings find the sound of flatulence very funny.”
“Sabrina has been married to her farty-pants husband for five years,” he says in the video, which was edited to include sounds that resemble someone passing gas.
The clip shows the Canadian model looking unbothered by Elba filming her.
“She tries her hardest not to encourage him by laughing,” the voice-over continues. “She knows if she doesn’t keep a straight face, he will keep going and going. And this behavior is true love.”
“Five year anniversary. I love you Sabbi,” reads a text overlay at the end of the video.
The “Luther” star and the activist wed in 2019.
Dhowre Elba, a United Nations goodwill ambassador for the International Fund for Agricultural Development, talked about celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary during an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” last week.
“It goes by so fast. I can’t even believe it. I feel like it was yesterday,” she said as she reflected on their wedding day in Morocco, which she called the “best night ever.”
In January, the model delighted fans when she hilariously acknowledged the fact that her husband is a global heartthrob.
She shared a clip of the actor’s Calvin Klein ad on Instagram, writing, “Ladies and gentlemen…our husband.”