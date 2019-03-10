Idris Elba Turns Into Entitled White Woman Hulk On "Saturday Night Live"

In a “Saturday Night Live” remake of the “Incredible Hulk,” Idris Elba plays the “Impossible Hulk” — he morphs into a white female when he gets really, really angry.

Elba’s Dr. Bruce Bannon was accidentally hit with gamma rays during a scientific experiment gone wrong. So now he turns into Cicely Strong when he’s in a rage. She threatens to call the police whenever she’s “aggressed.”

She might not be bigger or stronger than Elba — who has played Heimdall in “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” But she’s an entitled white female. She gets what she wants.