Cast Members Of 'The Wire' Send Idris Elba Well Wishes Over Coronavirus Diagnosis

Cast members of the acclaimed 2000s series “The Wire” sent well wishes to Idris Elba on Twitter this week after the actor announced on Monday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Wendell Pierce, who portrayed detective William “Bunk” Moreland in the HBO Baltimore crime drama, tweeted to Elba, who famously portrayed drug kingpin Stringer Bell in the series.

“The entire cast of ‘The Wire’ wishes our brother @IdrisElba to get well soon as he fights this virus,” Pierce wrote on Monday. “Take care and best of health.”

Elba announced in a video alongside his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, that he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he wrote in a caption for the video posted on Twitter. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Other cast members of “The Wire” sent their support to Elba on Twitter.

Andre Royo, who portrayed a police informant known as “Bubbles,” referenced a famous quote made by Elba’s character Stringer Bell in the series, in which he famously said: “Ain’t nobody got nothing to say about a 40 degree day.”

“YO It’s just one of those 40 degrees days my Brother,” Royo tweeted. “You will be fine and stronger than ever. Love to you and wifey and the fam!!”

YO It's just one of those 40 degrees days my Brother. You will be fine and stronger than ever. Love to you and wifey and the fam!! #wireforlife — Andre Royo (@AndreRoyo) March 16, 2020

A Twitter fan page dedicated to the series retweeted Elba’s video, noting in a later tweet that now would be a good time to rewatch the series, as many are staying home while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Seems like the perfect time for a full Wire Re-watch — The Wire (@WireFans) March 16, 2020

David Simon, who created “The Wire,” also shared his support for Elba on Twitter.

“Hunker down and get well, Dris,” he wrote. “Fine messaging for the rest of us.”

Keep up with the latest updates on the coronavirus at our live blog.