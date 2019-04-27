Idris Elba Marries Sabrina Dhowre In Stunning Moroccan Wedding Ceremony

Idris Elba is a married man!

The “Luther” actor tied the knot with model Sabrina Dhowre in a stunning ceremony at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Friday.

The British edition of Vogue magazine shared snaps of the happy couple to Instagram Saturday morning.

Elba donned an Ozwald Boateng suit for the nuptials.

Dhowre wore custom-made Vera Wang gowns, per the posts.

Vogue also shared an image of the newlyweds as an Instagram story:

Elba, who People magazine last year crowned its Sexiest Man Alive﻿, met Dhowre while filming the 2017 movie “The Mountain Between Us” in Canada.

He proposed to the model and former Miss Vancouver in Dalston, London, during a February 2018 screening of his first directed movie, “Yardie.”

The couple has stepped out in public together on numerous occasions, such as Prince Harry’s 2018 royal wedding to Meghan Markle:

Elba, who remains hotly tipped to become the next James Bond despite his denials, introduced his then-girlfriend to Prince Charles at a benefit event:

They’ve also appeared by each other’s side at multiple other events in the last year:

Dhowre is Elba’s third wife. He has two children from previous relationships.

Needless to say, Elba’s fans dealt with the news in their own unique ways:

💔💔💔💔💔💔

IDRIS ELBA GOT MARRIED TODAY.

SEND ICE CREAM. pic.twitter.com/GMBJwq4Jal — Seyi Akiwowo (@seyiakiwowo) April 27, 2019

Could not be happier for my friends... may God continue to strengthen your love!!! #simplybeautiful @idriselba https://t.co/6uUcabsvH4 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 27, 2019

sabrina dhowre and idris elba suit so much idc what anyone says 👰🏾💐 pic.twitter.com/Q7W4GyM4HT — ikran (@ikran) April 27, 2019