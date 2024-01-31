If You Always Hit The Snooze Button, Here Are 29 Things To Help You Get Ready Quickly This Year

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of microfiber hair towels, because they're super absorbent, anti-frizz and can cut hair-drying time in half
Promising review:
"Love love love these! I have long hair (almost up to my waist) and I hate to have my hair dripping water right after shower, but I do not want to use my hair dryer at all times, so I just keep this wrapped up for a while and it does wonders! My hair is almost fully dry when I take this off (15–30 minutes max) and I feel relieved that I don’t have to carry the weight of a full towel around!
The button is nicely placed and it’s easy to just wrap it around your head. I have one and my stepdaughter has the other, and we both love it!!" — Ana Davis
Or a pair of scrunchie-towel hybrids that absorb excess water and keep hair out of your way during the rest of your morning routine
Promising review:
"I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps.
" — Meghan
A body sponge that comes prefilled with body wash so all you have to do it grab it for a quick scrub-a-dub
Promising review:
"If I could give more stars, I would. Love this sponge. It is a nice little scrubby with the best smelling suds. Best of all, when used daily, it makes your skin extra smooth. I use it all over, especially my arms that had started to look a bit crepey...I'll be 70 this year. But, with use of this sponge, my arms look and feel wonderful." — jj
A 100-pack of oil-absorbing bamboo charcoal sheets to help eliminate forehead oiliness on the go
Promising review:
"I LOVE these oil-absorbing sheets! I tried them out a few years ago but haven't gotten around to writing a review until now. I've tried other blotting sheets and they've either broken me out or just did not absorb all the oil. Every time I come back to these I realize they are truly the best. I have SUPER-oily skin (and cystic acne which I have the scars to show for) and this makes me feel sooo fresh and even calms down active pimples/acne
." — Noopur D.
A dry shampoo foam to instantly refresh hair between washes
It's a super-quick and easy way to make your hair look presentable without water, brushing or leftover residue.
Promising review:
"I have very very fine and fragile hair. It’s wavy (2b to 2c with some 3a curls mixed in) My ends are dry and my scalp gets very oily quickly. When the product arrived I was on second-day hair. I worked the foam through my roots and the sides on my head. The most oily places for me. It was easy to work through and it smells so fresh and clean. My results were amazing! My roots looked clean, no residue or build up like powder dry shampoos. My scalp does not itch, and it gives my fine, flat hair a ton of volume. Also, my hair looks thicker when I use it.
I usually can’t go more than a day or two without washing my hair. With this product I was able to go four days without washing my hair." — Amelia Tilton
A tinted lip balm so you can give your lips a subtle hint of red while hydrating at the same time
Heartspring is a small Etsy shop based in Santa Monica, California.Promising review:
"I’m actually obsessed!! The color is even more gorgeous than I thought it would be, plus it’s moisturizing. All my close girlfriends have asked what I’m wearing on my lips when I use it. Highly recommend!" — Jacy
An extremely popular Maybelline BB cream to help even out your skin tone, brighten, smooth and hydrate
It even has SPF 30 to protect you from harmful rays. It's basically multiple steps wrapped up into one.
Promising review:
"Where has this been all my life? So perfect for my 39-year-old mixed dry/oily skin. Definitely provides sun protection, moisture, and gentle color correction all in one with no issues ... Definitely cuts redness and blends away pigmentation issues without looking like makeup.
Adds a healthy glow without being too shiny or too matte. Sheer but buildable coverage, and easy to apply and even re-apply mid-day without streaking or cakey-ness or making skin look flakey. Does not gather in fine lines and pores like others i have tried. My new holy grail." — H V
An air-dry leave-in cream formulated with coconut oil and shea butter
It'll help curly and wavy textures dry quicker, without adding heat. No crunchiness, just hydrated and defined natural hair.
Promising review:
"I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz.
" — ninjamommy
The Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer for getting the perfect blowout in half the time
Promising review:
"My hair is baby fine and thin, and most hair dryers cause me to get nasty split ends and breakage. I bought this on a whim, and the difference between this and my high-end dryer has been phenomenal! I have more volume in less time than it takes my usual routine. Plus, I've had much less breakage as well.
To style, I use a volumizer and heat protector, then flip my hair over and blow-dry upside down. When I'm finished and flip my head back over, vavoom! Big hair!" — Trisha Rutherford
Or a wet-to-straight hair straightener with steam vents
You can straighten your damp hair without having to take the extra time to thoroughly blow-dry it!
Promising review:
"I’m pleasantly surprised by this straightener! My trusty Chi finally died after seven-plus years and I really didn’t feel like forking out a ton to replace it. When I found this one, the 'wet to straight' feature seemed too good to be true, but I wanted to give it a shot because of the good reviews and extremely reasonable price. It really does work! I notice it does take a little longer than straightening dry hair (which was expected) but it’s really awesome to not have to wait until my hair is completely dry to style it. Even if it only lasts me a year I would feel as though I got my money’s worth and would gladly purchase again!" —SBCG
A bracelet holder that'll help you deck yourself out in your fave accessories
Promising review:
"I can't believe I've waited this long to buy one of these.
My eyesight is failing, including my depth perception, so wearing bracelets has been difficult unless they are slip on. This jewelry helper is easy to use. Now I can wear bracelets again." — Cat Mom
A leave-in conditioning spray that basically does it all: conditions, detangles, provides heat protection, prevents breakage, smooths, softens, controls frizz and boosts shine
Mane Club is a small business specializing in cruelty-free, vegan hair products.Promising review:
"I have fine hair that tangles very easily and has little to no volume. This stuff is a dream when it comes to untangling my hair. It is lightweight and does not weigh my hair down. Plus it smells fantastic!" — Caela D.
An automatic toothpaste dispenser that holds the whole family's toothbrushes, toothpaste and cups
Promising review:
"Every household with kids should have this thing, actually EVERY HOUSEHOLD, REGARDLESS! No more finding toothpaste everywhere but down the sink drain, no more throwing half a tube away because of lost caps; insert your favorite brand in the dispenser, and voilà! Simply press your brush against lever and a perfectly portioned dollop every time. When it’s time to rinse, grab one of the four cups that are hidden in the top and bottom of this little masterpiece. Rinse your brush, open the storage compartment, hang brush, and shut lid!
Bristles are covered and protected from the wide array of germs that like to inhabit bathrooms." — Jen
A detangling brush that'll easily glide through your hair and remove knots without making you cry in the process
Reviewers with all
different hair types and textures have found this brush helpful for pain-free detangling. From people with curls and coils
to people with straight hair
, this brush has been a winner for them all!Promising Review:
"I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." — Eric Phan
A hair-finishing stick made of natural plant-based ingredients
It can help turn that slept-in bun into a perfectly presentable hairstyle in seconds.
Promising review:
"I don’t usually write reviews but this product blew my expectations away! I’ve always suffered from messy ponytails (thank you, baby hairs) but not anymore. I’m able to wear my hair in a pony to work without it looking messy and unprofessional." — Shannon Hurley
Or an edge control gel to help quickly lay edges and baby hairs for a sleek look without flaking and residue
Ofd course, no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they way want to! Promising review:
"Hands down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and non-greasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" — Mrs.Washington
A well-loved "defunk" spray that uses lightweight tonic and plant extracts to neutralize odors from your hair and scalp
It'll ensure your head smells like lavender and chamomile no matter how many days it's been since your last wash. Uncle Funky's Daughter is a Black woman-owned company that was acquired by Renee Morris in 2014. She has used her own 20-plus-year natural hair journey to expand the natural haircare line.Promising review:
"Smells so good and is not overbearing at all. I've tried a lot on my locks and this is the best I've found in five years!" — Loe55
Or a fragrant mist that'll totally trick people into thinking you had time to shower
Promising review:
"I was looking for something to spray on days I didn't wash my hair. This is WONDERFUL! It smells like the tropics. I just got it and already have had so many compliments." — Meredith Coartney
A 2-pack of refreshening clothing sprays for when you don't have time to wash your favorite shirt, but really wanna wear it
Promising review:
"Great product. First time user, I travel alot for work. Wearing casual dress pants and sport jackets, dress shirt etc. I can spray and hang for 15 to 20 mins and the clothing looks great. The smell is nice and mild, and the wrinkle resistance lasts most of the day. Very impressed and will recommend in future." — Tech Guy1987
A set of elastic lock laces, because who has time to tie their shoes?
Just add these to your everyday sneakers and you don't have to worry about dealing with those pesky laces in a hurry ever again.
Promising review:
"I can't believe just how pumped I am over these shoelaces! They make me wanna slip my shoes off and on just because I can! They make my shoes more comfortable than I could have ever imagined (due to the elasticity). I have them set up to just the right amount of tightness to where I can just slip my shoes on and off without having to adjust them at all (and they are plenty tight). Welcome to the 21st century!" — dm925
A waterproof eyeliner stamp so you can create the perfect cat-eye without having to redo your entire eye look about five times
Promising review:
"I've tried the taping method, tried normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! So when I saw this I thought, meh, why not give it a shot ... It's not like my hopes were high since nothing else has been efficient or worked as it should.
"Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out ... but to my surprise, I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect aside from needing to connect it to my current liner.
I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye ... again, it came out clean and perfect!" — LadyMeow
A bottle of Glossier's Perfecting Skin Tint that lightly layers your face and doesn't take a bunch of blending
Promising review:
"I have always stayed away from foundation because I could never get the color right, it was thick, felt gross on my skin, then would look too heavy. THIS IS AMAZING! I will forever purchase this. It’s light, smooth, and matches my skin. It doesn’t cake into my fine lines and makes my skin look perfect. It’s creamy and soft and moisturizes my skin without it feeling sticky." — Ot
Or a L’Oréal illuminating moisturizer to give your skin a beautiful natural glow in an instant
Promising review:
"I love this product. It makes it look like you have a natural glow, without feeling heavy or looking cakey. Great for those with dry skin who can’t wear heavy foundation but want to smooth out their skin." — Jessica Giles
A bestselling eyebrow pencil that'll allow you to have defined, natural-looking brows in seconds
Shape your brows with the precise teardrop tip on one end and quickly blend them out with the spoolie brush on the other end.
Promising review:
"Spent years using a brow pomade but got tired of it drying out in the little pot so quickly. I avoided pencils since I could never find one that went on as saturated and with a creamy sort of consistency that I was used to. Tried this on a whim since I'd seen a few positive reviews via YouTube and thought the angled tip was pretty neat. I don't know if I'd want to use anything else ever again because I love it so much! Easy to apply, goes on smoothly and the little brush on the end is great for evenly brushing product through the brows once they're filled in.
Looks so natural and precise. So very happy to get out of my comfort zone and try something new." — Shannon M Slape
A 20-pair pack of 24K cooling, hydrating eye gels formulated with hyaluronic acid and collagen
They'll moisturize and reduce puffiness under your eyes in about 20–30 minutes. Use them two to three times per week while you're relaxing at night or getting ready in the morning for the best results.
Promising review
: "First of all, amazing deal for the price! Secondly, they work amazing!! I have issues with tired eyes and I used the patches for about 30 minutes after I washed my face, while I was in the shower, then took them off when I did my makeup and my under-eye was so moisturized and rejuvenated!" — Tiara Baker
A breathable hair wrap that can save you on mornings you don't have time to deal with your hair
Promising review:
"The material isn’t too thin and the size is great for head wrapping. I don’t feel like I’m running out of material and don’t need to add another scarf underneath to give me a fuller knot! Love it!" — Leah W
Or an 8-pack of knotted stretchy headbands for a fast way to style your hair in the morning
Just give your hair a quick brush or throw a product in it (depending on your hair texture), pop this on, and you're out the door.
Promising review:
"Exactly what I wanted and needed! Keeps my hair out of my face and in so many colors that will go with anything. Doesn’t slide off and not too tight." — Jojo96
A tube of beloved Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré that acts as a daily face cream, makeup primer, and face mask
It'll allow you to use fewer products and speed through your skin and makeup routine. A combo of shea butter, aloe vera, beeswax, and soy proteins will give your skin a smooth, soft and firm texture.
Promising review:
"Many have said this already, but this stuff is life changing! My skin was getting dried out from a new retinol routine. I used this for the fist time before bed and woke up with a GLOW, no joke. I'm addicted, and now use it every night after I cleanse and tone and every morning beneath my sunscreen." — D. Gainsbourg
And finally, a pack of flavored overnight oats so your breakfast is ready to go — no cooking necessary
Just mix the packet with milk or a milk substitute and leave it in the fridge overnight. These are gluten-free, made with 100% whole grain oats and include ingredients like bananas, strawberries, green apple, coffee, peaches, blueberry, maple syrup and peanut butter.Promising review:
"I am currently on my second order of overnight oats and I am still very happy with this purchase. I work a weird schedule and don't usually have time to make breakfast. Also, my job can be very demanding most times, so even if I do get some time to eat it's usually not a lot. Overnight oats have solved both of those problems for me. I can make the drink the night before work and I can drink it in a few minutes and move on with my day.
" — TheHero