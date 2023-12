If You Know Nothing About Kids But Have To Buy One A Gift, Here Are 32 Parent-Approved Ideas

A wireless Bluetooth karaoke microphone if they love pretending their bedroom is the American Idol stage

It can also connect to their device via cable."Oh my gosh, I love this! I got mine in the mail yesterday and ended up playing with it for about five hours last night LOL. It connects via Bluetooth so you can connect it to your phone — the music and your singing comes out of the microphone's speaker. It has a volume control for your voice and for the music and also an echo feature. You can put an SD card into the bottom of it and record yourself, or connect it with an audio out to record on one of those karaoke apps on your phone. Between this and being able to find just about any song on karaoke via YouTube, you could easily have your own karaoke parties at home!" — Ferretocious