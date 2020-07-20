HuffPost Finds

If You Love Girlfriend Collective, Check Out These Amazon Activewear Sets

Core 10 makes budget-friendly and size-inclusive two-piece workout sets

If you&rsquo;re looking to stock up on activewear for less, we&rsquo;ve rounded up a few budget-friendly and size-inclusive matching sets from Core 10 on Amazon.
For those who are lucky enough to work from home, the past few months have been spent mulling over whether to “dress up for work” or just wear pajamas. Many have found a happy medium in loungewear, activewear and matching workout sets.

Quarantine has certainly changed the way we think about clothes and how we dress when no one is looking. It seems like a lifetime ago we were keeping our eye on what the spring and summer fashion trends of 2020 would be. Now, our midi skirts and leopard print heels have been traded in for stretchy pants, bralettes and bike shorts.

While it’s worth investing in activewear like these top-rated leggings from Zella and Lululemon, or a sustainable matching set from Girlfriend Collective, it can get expensive to exclusively stock your closet with fancy fitness gear — like $150 an outfit expensive.

It’s also a little unrealistic now that many of us are wearing activewear all of the time.

Fortunately, we found a few budget-friendly options from Core10, a popular Amazon activewear brand. We first discovered this brand through their best-selling leggings, the Core 10 “All Day Comfort” high-waist 7/8 crop yoga leggings, which have a 4.4-star rating, nearly 500 reviews and retail for about $45.

Take a look below:

Core 10 Women's 'Icon Series' The Dare Devil Sports Bra And High Waist Legging
The Core 10 ‘Icon Series’ Dare Devil Sports Bra has a 4.2-star rating, more than 100 reviews and retails for up to $26. The Core 10 ‘Icon Series’ Dare Devil High Waist Leggings has a 4.2-star rating, more than 100 reviews and retails for up to $47. This size-inclusive activewear set is available in sizes XS to 3X and comes in five colors, ranging from classic black to merlot.
Core 10 Women’s Studiotech Icon Series ‘Scallop’ Yoga Bralette Sports Bra And High Waist ‘Eyelet’ Legging
The Core 10 ‘Icon Series’ Scallop Yoga Sports Bra has a 4.6-star rating, more than 100 reviews and retails for up to $28. The Core 10 ‘Icon Series’ Scallop High Waist Legging has a 4.6-star rating, almost 200 reviews and retails for up to $40. This size-inclusive activewear set is available in sizes XS to 3X and comes in seven pastel colors, ranging from aqua to coral.
Core 10 Women's 'Icon Series' The Ballerina Sports Bra And High Waist Legging
The Core 10 Women's 'Icon Series' The Ballerina Sports Bra has a 3.9-star rating, almost 400 reviews and retails for up to $27. The Core 10 Women's 'Icon Series' The Ballerina High Waist Legging has a 4.5-star rating, more than 100 reviews and retails for up to $45. This size-inclusive activewear set is available in sizes XS to 3X and comes in four two-tone colors, ranging from taupe to violet.
Core 10 Women's Icon Series 'Fierce Pleats' Mesh Yoga Longline Sports Bra And High Waist Legging
The Core 10 Women's Icon Series 'Fierce Pleats' Mesh Yoga Longline Sports Bra has a 4.5-star rating, more than 150 reviews and retails for up to $34. The Core 10 Women's Icon Series 'Fierce Pleats' Mesh Yoga High Waist Legging has a 4.4-star rating, almost 100 reviews and retails for up to $45. This size-inclusive activewear set is available in sizes XS to 3X and comes in four colors, ranging from blue to navy.
Core 10 Women's 'Icon Series' The Warrior Mesh Sports Bra And High Waist Yoga Legging
The Core 10 Women's 'Icon Series' The Warrior Mesh Sports Bra has a 3.9-star rating, more than 100 reviews and retails for up to $27. The Core 10 Women's 'Icon Series' The Warrior Mesh High Waist Legging has a 4.4-star rating, more than 150 reviews and retails for up to $45. This size-inclusive activewear set is available in sizes XS to 3X and comes in four neutral colors, ranging from black to marine.
