HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

For those who are lucky enough to work from home, the past few months have been spent mulling over whether to “dress up for work” or just wear pajamas. Many have found a happy medium in loungewear, activewear and matching workout sets.

Quarantine has certainly changed the way we think about clothes and how we dress when no one is looking. It seems like a lifetime ago we were keeping our eye on what the spring and summer fashion trends of 2020 would be. Now, our midi skirts and leopard print heels have been traded in for stretchy pants, bralettes and bike shorts.

While it’s worth investing in activewear like these top-rated leggings from Zella and Lululemon, or a sustainable matching set from Girlfriend Collective, it can get expensive to exclusively stock your closet with fancy fitness gear — like $150 an outfit expensive.

It’s also a little unrealistic now that many of us are wearing activewear all of the time.

Fortunately, we found a few budget-friendly options from Core10, a popular Amazon activewear brand. We first discovered this brand through their best-selling leggings, the Core 10 “All Day Comfort” high-waist 7/8 crop yoga leggings, which have a 4.4-star rating, nearly 500 reviews and retail for about $45.

If you’re looking to stock up on activewear for less, we’ve rounded up a few budget-friendly and size-inclusive matching sets from Core 10 on Amazon that you can wear to work out, work and everything in between.