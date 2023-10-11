ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

1
25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $750, its best price!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3-inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.
amazon.com

Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of Macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

Price: $749.99 (available in gold, silver, and grey finishes)

2
24% off (that's $60 off — the lowest they go for!) 2nd Gen AirPods Pro! With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.
amazon.com

Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4–5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

Price: $189 (originally $249)

3
43% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!
Amazon

I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!

Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

Price: $14.50 (originally $25)

4
Up to 33% off the Samsung Frame TV — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!
amazon.com

Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This TV is well worth the money." —Lindsey

Price: $997.99+ (originally $1,497.99 for the 55-inch)

5
25% off a Breville espresso machine because you've been tempted to buy one and have been waiting for an excuse. Here it is!
Amazon

Promising review: "I've been really happy with the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine. The stylish design and built-in grinder make me feel like a true coffee connoisseur. The quick heat-up time and adjustable grind size make it easy to customize my perfect shot. And the programmable shot volume ensures consistent espresso shots every time. Plus, the added bonus of being able to claim the title of 'at-home barista' is a definite plus. Highly recommend this machine to any coffee lover out there!" —Ashleigh Johnson

Price: $559.95 (originally $749.95; available in two colors)

6
42% off a set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.
amazon.com

Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

Price: $29.72+ (originally $47.97+; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).

7
41% off *The Amazon Coat* (a better deal than in July!), a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Yeah this is my fave winter coat. I have talked so many people into getting this jacket because it really is *that good*.
BuzzFeed / Maitland

I bought this on Prime Day allllll the way back in 2019 and it's SO WARM!!!! I truly live in it all winter, and so do half the people I know at this point.

Promising review: "Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" —Suzi Linthorst

Price: $89.99 (originally $149.99; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)

8
29% off (plus an additional $20 off when you clip the coupon) a human dog bed if you frequently wish you could pull a Freaky Friday with your pup just to trade your 9–5 for their nap-all-day lifestyle.
Amazon

Promising review: "Extremely comfortable!!! My dog loves it, I love it, everyone who visits loves it!" —Kindle Customer

Price: $169.99 (originally $239.99; clip the coupon for another $20 off!)

9
Up to 33% off an all-in-one nonstick pan from our Goodful collection if you've run all of your current options into the ground. This versatile lil' bebe can replace your frying pan, saute pan, sauce pan, stockpot, wok pan, skillet, AND braiser all in one go.
Amazon

Promising review: "The best overall pan that I’ve ever used. Browns and caramelizes perfectly every time! So easy to clean it almost cleans itself. I can’t say enough about this pan! Worth three times what they charge for it. Solid gold 5 stars!!" —Barefootdude

Price: $53.21 (originally $79.99; available in seven colors)

10
Up to 40% off Levi's Ribcage straight-leg jeans, which are IMO the *ultimate* high-waisted jeans.
amazon.com

Promising review: "Thank you Gen Z for bullying this Millennial into trying straight leg jeans! These are so stinkin comfortable. I’m never changing. These fit like a dream. They hit about 1” above my belly button and are super cute on the booty. Love them!" —Brooke

Price: $47.70+ (originally $79.50; available in women's sizes 24–39)

11
Up to 59% off a chunky ribbed cardigan — it buttons up the front, has two pockets, and comes in the perfect autumnal colors. How could you not want to cozy up in this every day for the rest of the season??
amazon.com

Promising review: "The sweater has everything I love in a sweater! Perfectly boxy, but not hugely oversized fit. Well made and thick, non-itchy fabric. It’s perfection in a cardigan." —Midwife Barb

Price: $22.45+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and eight colors)

12
Up to 66% off a reclined lounge chair you can sink into as you load up your DVR'd episodes of Home Town, House Hunters, and Love It or List It.
amazon.com

Promising review: "It was better than I expected! I thought the faux leather would look a little cheaper but everyone who came over asked if I got it at West Elm! It’s not the most comfortable chair just because it’s low but it’s a perfect accent chair." —Anna D.

Price: $99.99+ (originally $289.99; available in five colors).

13
Up to 20% off a gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set — at its cheapest price ever! If you love going from stove to oven, these are safe up to 550°!
Amazon

Promising review: "My cream set arrived over the weekend and I’ve had a chance to cook a few meals already. I am quite honestly stunned — I didn’t know cookware could be so delightful to use (and look at!!). The nonstick aspect is second to none which obviously makes cooking easier (and healthier since I use less oil than I otherwise would) but it also translates to the easiest cleaning ever. A splash of soap, water, and a sponge and it is ready to go for the next meal. I add about a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan prior to turning on the heat and the cookware seems to reach ideal cooking temps within a minute or two at low/medium heat settings. My favorite thing so far is the Dutch Oven because I’ve been able to bake bread at 450* in the oven and it turned out beautifully. 10/10 would recommend - already consider this to be a staple in our household!" —Matthew B

Price: $355+ (originally $455; available in six colors)

14
Up to 42% off a weekender bag if you're looking to travel light or are being *forced* to bring a personal item only because of your Basic Economy ticket. PS: It even has a built-in USB charging port!
amazon.com

Promising review: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives multiple times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days). I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." —Mimi/Mom

Price: $28.99+ (originally $49.99; available in two sizes and 20 colors/designs)

15
30% off the fan-favorite Laneige lip mask that'll keep your lips hydrated and ~supple~ while you get a good night's sleep. Just slather on before bed and you'll wake up with a super-soft pout.
Amazon

Promising review: "I just had to write a review because for years I’ve suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help, prevent or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on I knew my search was over. And by day 2 I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap free lips." —Angela Austin

Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in six scents, three of which are on sale)

16
And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off so you can maintain all the moisture from the sleeping mask you applied the night before. It's packed with murumuru and shea butter, so you'll beat the summer heat that usually totally wrecks your lips.
Amazon

Promising review: "I’m a big fan of Laneige, and an even bigger fan of this product. I purchased the gummy bear flavor. It smells incredible, is EXACTLY like the sleeping lip mask product (but in lip gloss form, of course), and the color is SO pretty. It’s a sheer purple, but has just a slight tint. It’s also not sticky like other lip glosses tend to be, but rather it’s really moisturizing. I can’t recommend this product enough." —Jessie

Price: $12.60 (originally $18; available in four scents)

17
33% off a Dyson Purifier Cool, which works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!
amazon.com

Promising review: "At first, I was a little concerned about spending $649 not including tax to get this however, being someone who suffers from asthma, and also having 44 animals in the room, air circulation, airflow as well as proper filtration is absolutely essential. I also live in California which deals with fires from time to time so it’s very important to have a high quality filter. One thing I want to state do not buy the cheap third-party filters for the system. They will not filter as you want only buy genuine OEM Dyson filters which you can purchase from their website. You cannot get official Dyson filters on Amazon, however this product exceeds absolutely everything I was looking for it even lets you know what type of substances it is filtering with its active air purification system. This is a easy way to take your filtration up a notch. Put your money where your breathing is, you won’t regret it. Fantastic, worth every penny." —AlexanderJacobs

Price: $499.99 (originally $799.99), and shop all the Dyson deals here

18
Up to 45% off a pair of vintage-inspired aviators to add a bit of ~flair~ to your everyday look. You may even feel like a TikTok influencer when you wear them.
amazon.com

See them in action on TikTok here!

Promising review: "I love these sunglasses. The fit is perfect. I love the shape. My favorite part is the color of the lens. It has an orange tint. It takes away the glare of the sun and other lights without darkening everything. I love them for driving. Order these, you will not regret it." —Joycelyn

Price: $10.90+ (originally $19.98; available in 28 colors and styles)

19
37% off a supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers you should keep by your bed so your feet won't have to touch your freezing cold hardwood floor first thing in the morning.
amazon.com

Promising review: "Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support...omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." —NG

Price: $18.99+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 12 colors)

20
60% off a nine-piece nesting prep set if you're short on space, but bursting with recipe ideas. You need the right tools for the job, and this aesthetic little set has a lot of your basics covered.
Amazon

The set includes: two mixing bowls, a colander, sieve, and five measuring cups.

Promising review: "Downsizing to a place with a very small kitchen I needed to find clever ways to save space and this is perfect. The colander is somewhat small but Im single so it will suit my personal needs. The material seems to be very durable and the items stack nicely. The non slip material on the bottom is very helpful too. Would definitely recommend for small kitchens and families or for a great travel set for an RV or something." —Rachel

Price: $23.73 (originally $59.99)

21
30% off a long blazer if you need a cute outerwear option to style over your slew of tees and tanks. This also looks incredibly chic over a sweatshirt!
Amazon

Amazon Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "This is one of my favorite blazers. The fit is perfect! It’s lightweight, a long fit — just as I wanted, and can be dressed up or down." —Tisa

Price: $52.43 (originally $74.90; available in women's sizes XXS–5X and nine colors)

22
Up to 60% off a Dutch oven so you can make alllll the delicious autumnal soups, roasts, and pasta dishes your heart desires.
Amazon

This 7-quart pot can be used for simmering, braising, baking, and slow cooking! Just a heads-up: Washing it by hand is recommended!

Promising review: "Heavy but durable! Easy to clean, and food comes out amazing. I use it for just about everything. I want to buy more in different colors!" —Nate clinch

Price: $49.99+ (originally $125.99; available in select sizes and colors)

23
Up to 40% off a glass mushroom lamp that's itty bitty and oh-so-pretty. Even if you don't have ~mushroom~ on your side table, this tiny guy will fit right in!
amazon.com

Promising review: "The quality is very nice and we are happy with this purchase. The lamp is a frosted white glass when off and then a warm yellow glow when it's turned on." —Tiffany CA

Price: $25.99+ (originally $38.79+; available in eight styles)

24
Up to 56% off a pair of spindle side chairs for farmhouse homes with an upscale touch.
Amazon

Promising review: "These were cheaper than any other chairs we found online. Excellent quality. Sturdy, attractive, and easy to put together. We absolutely love them and they work perfect for our dining room." —Tessa

Price: $130.91+ (originally $295.20; available in eight colors)

25
Up to 41% off a lovely puff-sleeve mini dress that'll look adorable with tights in the fall and your favorite tennis shoes come spring.
amazon.com

Promising review: "Um okay this is my new favorite dress. I just got it and I already wore it for date night and it was so cute and comfy all night. The skirt of the dress has an extra layer of lining underneath so it’s not see-through at all, and the top part of the dress has elastic on the back so it’s nice and fitted without being uncomfortable. Definitely recommend!" —Kaitlin

Price: $27.29+ (originally $45.99; available in sizes women's XS–XXL and 17 styles)

26
Up to 41% off a set of four 11-ounce ribbed glass cups that will turn any beverage into the star of the show. These can take hot or cold bevvies, and are stackable and dishwasher-safe.
amazon.com

Promising review: "I’m a bit clumsy and have dropped these a few times in the sink and on the counter and each time I’ve panicked and checked for damage and there was nothing! Very thick smooth glass, clear, aesthetic, and sturdy. Are fine in dishwasher too." —Sophia Vermuth

Price: $18.99+ (originally $31.99+; available in three sizes).

27
Up to 46% off a book-shaped flower vase with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).
amazon.com

Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.

Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla

Price: $12.99+ (originally $23.99; available in five colors).

28
20% off a Ruggable machine-washable rug so your living room can stay looking on-point and elegant despite your children's spilling skills.
amazon.com

Check out Ruggable's landing page for more Prime Day Deals!

Promising review: "Amazing. Well worth the price. I love the two-piece design. Looks great. Very slip resistant, doesn't move at all. No need for rug grippers or protectors for hardwood. My kids already tested it out by dumping a cup of strawberry milk on the rug. It didn't leak through to the hardwood. Then we just threw it in the washer. I'm going to fill my house with these." —MattSand

Price: $79.20+ (originally $99+; available in multiple colors and sizes)

29
40% off a TikTok-famous spherical ice maker so you can enjoy ~aesthetic~ ice (that also melts more slowly). It even comes with an included bin + scoop for storing/serving your extras so you'll always have plenty of ice.
Amazon

Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn — these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

Price: $17.99+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors)

30
26% off BookTok's beloved agave green Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition — the new color is so dreamy, but this upgraded Kindle Paperwhite also boasts a wireless charger, an auto-adjusting front light, and 32GB of storage
amazon.com

Promising review: "I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed. Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I love the option it can bounce off from your phone if you don't have time the capability. I have the free trial of Kindle Unlimited and its the best. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty." —eileeenie

Price: $139.99 (originally $189.99; available in three colors)

31
Up to 30% off a plush comforter because it'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.
Amazon

Promising review: "This is our second one of these comforters. Our first lasted four years and is still in pretty good shape, but I wanted a new color. I am so impressed by the quality and price of these. I ordered the extended queen size this time, and it is perfectly roomy! Definitely recommend. They aren't super hot, and we even use ours in the summer." —Cassie T.

Price: $24.49+ (originally $34.99; available in six colors and in eight sizes)

32
32% off a woven throw for adding a touch of color to your place *and* adding a precious new piece to your impressive blanket collection.
Amazon

Promising review: "I simply love this lap blanket! I bought two. One is on our recliner as a lap blanket and the other is in the middle of the bed as a decorative blanket accent. I have a king size bed, but after I put the comforters and decorative pillows on, I lay one of these in the center. It breaks it up. I will probably purchase more as gifts! The price is perfect for a quality made lap blanket. This is incredibly soft and so pretty. It gives a light, airy feeling." —Dee

Price: $33.99 (originally $49.99; available in 13 colors and clip the coupon for an additional 15% off this price!)

33
33% off a pair of ceramic vases in a Nordic neutral color. These'll add a tasteful mix of earth tones and industrial geometry to any surface you place them on.
Amazon

Promising review: "So happy with this purchase! I had to share, they are SO beautiful. The attention to detail is gorgeous. I was so pleasantly surprised with how beautifully designed the packaging is too, such a luxury feel. These are for me but they would make a perfect gift! You can tell this new brand has put so much care into all parts of the product, from the material and details on the vases to the beautiful packaging and cute thank you card!" —Kitty

Price: $36.99 (originally $54.99)

34
28% off a set of three ceramic planters that make a chic home for your plant babies. If you're not someone blessed with a green thumb, you could always get some fake plants or get creative about what you store in 'em.
Amazon

Promising review: "This planter is a fantastic find for both plant enthusiasts and those looking to add a touch of elegance to their living spaces. Its luxe and minimalist appearance is a standout feature, exuding sophistication and charm. The black ceramic finish adds a modern and sleek aesthetic, making it a versatile choice for various decor styles. I picked up the 10-inch planter to house my 5-foot birds of paradise, and it works perfectly when stuffed with rocks. One of the most appealing aspects of this planter is its great price point. It offers excellent value for money without compromising on quality or style. It's very sturdy, too. In addition, the planter was packaged well, arriving in perfect condition. This planter is a winning combination of aesthetics, affordability, and durability." —Dalton Onifer

Price: $45.99 (originally $64.25)

35
20% off JW Pei vegan leather ruched handbags — they're suuuuper trendy *and* affordable making them a 10/10 gift, IMO.
amazon.com

JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned brand with minimalist accessory designs that are made with sustainable vegan materials.

Promising review: "This trendy bag is high quality for the price. While it’s constructed in vegan leather, it’s a very nice, soft material. The lining is a faux-suede, which is also very soft. JW PEI is a well-known brand in the fashion industry (it’s mentioned in various articles on Who What Wear) and has been seen at Fashion Week. Totally recommend this bag!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $103.20 (originally $129.99; available in 27 styles)

36
Up to 76% off a seriously *stunning* slip dress you can gussy up or tone down. Wear it with heels and you've got yourself an evening dress, or pair it with a leather jacket and ankle boots for an impossibly cool look.
amazon.com

Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Jordan

Price: $13.40+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 21 colors)

37
Up to 31% off (with an additional 10% off coupon) a luxurious satin pajama set that's so stinkin' cute reviewers have even worn it out for date night.
amazon.com

Promising review: "These are beautiful and fit great. They look like what's pictured. Very long. Size is right and oh so comfortable. Makes you feel like a million bucks! I can't say enough about how wonderful these feel. Sized right, too. Highly recommend. Worth the money!" —Julie

Price: $21.98+ (originally $31.98+; available in sizes S–XXL and 25 colors)

