We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $750, its best price!) — an excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3-inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.
2
24% off (that's $60 off — the lowest they go for!) 2nd Gen AirPods Pro! With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.
3
43% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!
Amazon
Advertisement
4
Up to 33% off the Samsung Frame TV — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV, this is a must. You can display classical paintings, photographs, and modern art with the click of a button on the anti-reflective matte screen — and then turn on your favorite show when you're ready to binge!
5
25% off a Breville espresso machine because you've been tempted to buy one and have been waiting for an excuse. Here it is!
Amazon
6
42% off a set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.
Advertisement
7
41% off *The Amazon Coat* (a better deal than in July!), a chicly oversized parka that'll keep you truly toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Yeah this is my fave winter coat. I have talked so many people into getting this jacket because it really is *that good*.
BuzzFeed / Maitland
8
29% off (plus an additional $20 off when you clip the coupon) a human dog bed if you frequently wish you could pull a Freaky Friday with your pup just to trade your 9–5 for their nap-all-day lifestyle.
Amazon
9
Up to 33% off an all-in-one nonstick pan from our Goodful collection if you've run all of your current options into the ground. This versatile lil' bebe can replace your frying pan, saute pan, sauce pan, stockpot, wok pan, skillet, AND braiser all in one go.
Amazon
Advertisement
10
Up to 40% off Levi's Ribcage straight-leg jeans, which are IMO the *ultimate* high-waisted jeans.
11
Up to 59% off a chunky ribbed cardigan — it buttons up the front, has two pockets, and comes in the perfect autumnal colors. How could you not want to cozy up in this every day for the rest of the season??
12
Up to 66% off a reclined lounge chair you can sink into as you load up your DVR'd episodes of Home Town, House Hunters, and Love It or List It.
Advertisement
13
Up to 20% off a gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set — at its cheapest price ever! If you love going from stove to oven, these are safe up to 550°!
Amazon
14
Up to 42% off a weekender bag if you're looking to travel light or are being *forced* to bring a personal item only because of your Basic Economy ticket. PS: It even has a built-in USB charging port!
15
30% off the fan-favorite Laneige lip mask that'll keep your lips hydrated and ~supple~ while you get a good night's sleep. Just slather on before bed and you'll wake up with a super-soft pout.
Amazon
Advertisement
16
And! Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm is also 30% off so you can maintain all the moisture from the sleeping mask you applied the night before. It's packed with murumuru and shea butter, so you'll beat the summer heat that usually totally wrecks your lips.
Amazon
17
33% off a Dyson Purifier Cool, which works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!
18
Up to 45% off a pair of vintage-inspired aviators to add a bit of ~flair~ to your everyday look. You may even feel like a TikTok influencer when you wear them.
Advertisement
19
37% off a supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers you should keep by your bed so your feet won't have to touch your freezing cold hardwood floor first thing in the morning.
20
60% off a nine-piece nesting prep set if you're short on space, but bursting with recipe ideas. You need the right tools for the job, and this aesthetic little set has a lot of your basics covered.
Amazon
21
30% off a long blazer if you need a cute outerwear option to style over your slew of tees and tanks. This also looks incredibly chic over a sweatshirt!
Amazon
Advertisement
22
Up to 60% off a Dutch oven so you can make alllll the delicious autumnal soups, roasts, and pasta dishes your heart desires.
Amazon
23
Up to 40% off a glass mushroom lamp that's itty bitty and oh-so-pretty. Even if you don't have ~mushroom~ on your side table, this tiny guy will fit right in!
24
Up to 56% off a pair of spindle side chairs for farmhouse homes with an upscale touch.
Amazon
Advertisement
25
Up to 41% off a lovely puff-sleeve mini dress that'll look adorable with tights in the fall and your favorite tennis shoes come spring.
26
Up to 41% off a set of four 11-ounce ribbed glass cups that will turn any beverage into the star of the show. These can take hot or cold bevvies, and are stackable and dishwasher-safe.
27
Up to 46% off a book-shaped flower vase with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).
Advertisement
28
20% off a Ruggable machine-washable rug so your living room can stay looking on-point and elegant despite your children's spilling skills.
29
40% off a TikTok-famous spherical ice maker so you can enjoy ~aesthetic~ ice (that also melts more slowly). It even comes with an included bin + scoop for storing/serving your extras so you'll always have plenty of ice.
Amazon
30
26% off BookTok's beloved agave green Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition — the new color is so dreamy, but this upgraded Kindle Paperwhite also boasts a wireless charger, an auto-adjusting front light, and 32GB of storage
Advertisement
31
Up to 30% off a plush comforter because it'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite at a 5-star hotel. Literally all you have to do is put it on top of your bed. You're welcome.
Amazon
32
32% off a woven throw for adding a touch of color to your place *and* adding a precious new piece to your impressive blanket collection.
Amazon
33
33% off a pair of ceramic vases in a Nordic neutral color. These'll add a tasteful mix of earth tones and industrial geometry to any surface you place them on.
Amazon
Advertisement
34
28% off a set of three ceramic planters that make a chic home for your plant babies. If you're not someone blessed with a green thumb, you could always get some fake plants or get creative about what you store in 'em.
Amazon
35
20% off JW Pei vegan leather ruched handbags — they're suuuuper trendy *and* affordable making them a 10/10 gift, IMO.
36
Up to 76% off a seriously *stunning* slip dress you can gussy up or tone down. Wear it with heels and you've got yourself an evening dress, or pair it with a leather jacket and ankle boots for an impossibly cool look.
Advertisement
37
Up to 31% off (with an additional 10% off coupon) a luxurious satin pajama set that's so stinkin' cute reviewers have even worn it out for date night.