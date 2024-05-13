43 Already-Vetted TikTok Products That Work Like Magic

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener
2
A set of cowboy straw toppers
3
Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Hydrating Multi-Balm
Advertisement
4
A set of deep set heart-shaped salad plates
5
A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo
6
A set of the brand spanking new lightweight wireless "floating" open-air earbuds
Advertisement
7
Or a pair of delightfully relaxing noise-canceling on-ear headphones
8
A set of delightfully tingly self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts
9
Coco & Eve's Sunless Face Tanning Micromist for a quick glowy complexion
Advertisement
10
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
11
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
12
A strap-in airplane headrest/eyemask that essentially locks your head in place
Advertisement
13
Sol de Janeiro's Hair And Body Fragrance Mist
14
A "Through The Seasons" Reverse Coloring Book
15
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum to help refine pores and improve your skin texture
Advertisement
16
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain
17
A soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture
18
Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion
Advertisement
19
A lightweight hybrid backpack, cooler, and chair
20
A Frostbuddy, aka the answer to any slow iced coffee drinker's prayers
21
A retractable car charger so you can charge several devices at any time
Advertisement
22
A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw blanket
23
A Benzene-free, travel-friendly applicator of I Dew Care's dry shampoo powder
24
Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Base to make anyone with oily skin REJOICE!!
Advertisement
25
A pack of cult-favorite Clean Skin Club Clean Towels
26
A "Magic Tap" automatic drink dispenser as the ultimate parent hack
27
A game-changing deep exfoliating shower glove reviewers swear by for everything from brightening skin to handling keratosis pilaris flare-ups to prepping themselves to get or remove color from spray tans. If you thought your skin was soft before ... BOY HOWDY you're gonna need some moments alone ~feeling yourself~ after you've exfoliated with this.
Advertisement
28
An oh-so-sweet hummingbird lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor
29
A cleverly-designed weatherproof hide-a-key rock you can leave by the door
30
A set of plant-based, unscented insect repellent sprays with a "wallet" shape
Advertisement
31
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum
32
E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm
33
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Advertisement
34
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount made for use on all airlines
35
A hands-free portable phone charger that sticks right onto your phone plug
36
A set of Glamnetic's press-on nails for anyone who's short on time or money
Advertisement
37
A set of legging organizing hangers
38
A pack of dual-sided SneakErasers
39
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
Advertisement
40
A dark spot-removing soap bar
41
A Meridian "Manscape" trimmer
42
An oral rinse made with a mild mint flavor that packs a powerful punch
Advertisement
43
Dandylion Clean Paws, a no-rinse, non-irritating paw cleaner