43 Already-Vetted TikTok Products That Work Like Magic

E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm

I love love love this lip balm.I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go.whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries."I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home.They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil . Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" — Jax "i got this product because of the hype of it on TikTok. This lip balm smells SO GOOD. And hydrated my lips." — kayla