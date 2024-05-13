ShoppinghomeTikTokstyle and beauty

43 Already-Vetted TikTok Products That Work Like Magic

All of the perks of this viral "instant awake" eye brightener and dreamy hair mist, and none of the hassle of watching a zillion TikToks to find it.
Emma Lord
Magic tiktok products
Amazon/Getty Creative
Magic tiktok products
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
www.amazon.com
Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone. Check out a TikTok of the brightener in action.

Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
$6 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A set of cowboy straw toppers
Check out a TikTok of the straw toppers in action.

Promising review: "So SO CUUUTE! 10/10!! good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or getting germs on it! plus it’s really cute." —JennA
$6.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Hydrating Multi-Balm
Check out a TikTok of the wrinkle balm in action.

Promising review: "Okay! So I was skeptical at first, but honestly this stick is life changing!!! In a matter of minutes my skin felt hydrated and plumped. After an hour, still hydrated. No greasy after feeling, very light, and you can feel your skin hydrated and absorbing. I love the fact that you can use it on your eyes, lips and wrinkles!! Game changer for me, will def try the others!" —Kristy
$22.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A set of deep set heart-shaped salad plates
Promising review: "The quality is amazing. Bright white, ceramic! I loved them so much I ordered another set! Obsessed with them!" —christina lowie

"TikTok made me buy it. I'm gonna replace all of my plates and bowls with these." —Nelson Green
$22.78 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.

Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the biotin shampoo in action.

Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever."Diane J. Huff
$9.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A set of the brand spanking new lightweight wireless "floating" open-air earbuds
Reviewers who run or sweat a lot during workouts especially swear by these, because the flexible ear loops lock them in place!

Check out a TikTok of the open air ear buds in action.

Promising review: "Amazing sound quality! I have owned many headphones and none have been as good as these. There's always the problem with the in-ear ones that they tend to fall off, and the over-ear-ones are just too bulky or hurt to wear for long periods of time. And most importantly being able to wear them not only for audio but for calls too and have a good microphone. These headphones cover all of the above and more. They are lightweight, they don't bother my ears in any way, they don't fall off, they have a good mic, and no sound leaking at all!!!! Best purchase I've done! Now I'm tempted to try other headphones from Tozo." —Cliente de Kindle
$49.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Or a pair of delightfully relaxing noise-canceling on-ear headphones
Note that the the noise-canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100% like the Apple version.

Check out a TikTok of the headphones in action.

Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say about these headphones: "I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."

Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max I also really like how you can pause/skip and adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
$65.99+ at Amazon
8
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
,
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A set of delightfully tingly self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.

I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!

Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
$11.97 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Coco & Eve's Sunless Face Tanning Micromist for a quick glowy complexion
After application, you should allow for six hours for the tan to fully develop.

Promising review: "I’m very impressed with this tanner. The fine mist sprays evenly and is effortless to apply. I like to let it soak in for 10 minutes then I’m ready for makeup. This gives a nice glow that looks naturally sunkissed!" —sholiver 2

"I saw a review of this on TikTok but never thought that I would love this product as much as I do. I actually bought another because I can’t get my daughters to stop using it. Smells great, no color transfer on clothing, and goes on perfectly." —Suzette Beristain
$29 at Amazon
10
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.

I've had one of these for awhile and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.

Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use, and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
$8.91 at Amazon
11
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
,
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.

Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
$14.97 at Amazon
12
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
A strap-in airplane headrest/eyemask that essentially locks your head in place
Checkout a TikTok of the airplane head rest in action.

Promising review: "This is exactly what I needed for when I travel. I hate that I constantly fall forward or to the side when I fall asleep. This makes it so much easier, and I can still wear my earbuds and be in another world and sleep comfortably. Great idea!" —Miss Erini
$22.99 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
Sol de Janeiro's Hair And Body Fragrance Mist
Promising review: "The hype off TikTok is real about this scent. It’s very warm and vanilla smelling. Almost like a beachy vibe. I hate how no one would give me any kind of explanation on how it smelled, but glad I jumped on the band wagon with this one." —Karli Bullins
$24 at Amazon
14
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
A "Through The Seasons" Reverse Coloring Book
For those new to the concept — Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines to create images within the colors. Sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical.

Check out a TikTok of the reverse coloring book in action.

Promising review: "Kendra Norton’s beautiful art books, Reverse Coloring books, have changed my world! My whole life I thought I was not creative and therefore had zero artistic ability. Now this has become my favorite form of artistic expression. I turn on music and/or an audiobook and allow myself to go for an adventure outside of my mind, beyond my mind, if you will. This has become my favorite way to process through difficult emotions and experiences I’m working through." —K. DeWitt

$13.46 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum to help refine pores and improve your skin texture
Promising review: "I am very pleasantly surprised with the results of this so far! I'm in my mid-40s and fair-skinned. Sun damage and age spots were starting to take over my complexion. I've tried so many expensive creams, serums, facials, etc, with little results. Decided to try this based on the number of reviews, and I was not disappointed. After less than a week of using this in combo with their morning facial moisturizer with SPF, I already see a noticeable difference. My skin is hydrated so much softer, and I can actually see the discoloration fading! I am shocked." —KMC

"I saw a dermatologist on TikTok who raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly, removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face. It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine." —Successful Solo
$15.64 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
$20.99+ at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
$31.69 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion
Promising review: "Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo

"Better than TikTok said! OMRyan Gosling, this is an amazing lotion!!! Run, don’t walk, and buy this lotion! The name is vanilla cashmere and that is exactly what this is! Love love love!" —DeeDra Billings
$8.98 at Amazon
19
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
A lightweight hybrid backpack, cooler, and chair
Reviewers especially love that it comes in so many colors so family members can each have their own!

Check out a TikTok of the backpack chair in action.

Promising review: "Super recommended! We have only used it a few times, but it has saved my poor legs and our arms from carrying stuff at events. Super lightweight, comfortable to wear, and lots of space. I am a bigger girl and it hold me just fine sitting on it." —Purehoney
$28.98 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A Frostbuddy, aka the answer to any slow iced coffee drinker's prayers
Frost Buddy is a small business that specializes in universal thermal-controlling drinkware.

Check out a TikTok of the Frostbuddy in action.

It comes with a lid, so you can also use it as a regular thermos to keep drinks icy cold and super hot! TBH, you can even pop a hot coffee cup into this to keep it warm, so the Frostbuddy is technically also a Hotbuddy.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this! I use this all the time for my coffee from Starbucks, and it is amazing! I'll get iced coffee at 9 a.m. and still have ice in it at 7 p.m. I have many Frost Buddy products now, and their entire line is phenomenal. This is definitely a must-have item for coffee or tea drinkers. I love that it also comes with a leakproof lid, so you can put your own drink in there, too. Overall, awesome product!" —EHW
$39.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A retractable car charger so you can charge several devices at any time
Check out a TikTok of the car charger in action.

Promising review: "Didn't realize I had so many cables in my car until I put this in. Now I just keep a few wrapped up in the glove box that fit older connections. Great that the cables retract out of the way. Only complaint could be that it is rather large, but it is to be expected with four connections. Little car voltage display is nice to have as well (everyone should have one of these, by the voltage amount it shows if your alternator is working)." —Jaxmoto
$25.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw blanket
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.

Check out a TikTok of the Lulu Candle in action.

Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
$16.95+ at Amazon
23
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
A Benzene-free, travel-friendly applicator of I Dew Care's dry shampoo powder
Check out a TikTok of the dry shampoo in action.

Promising review: "I've had the best results from this dry shampoo than any other. It's a small container, but it lasts a very long time because a little really does go a long way! I also do this the night before so the powder-y look goes away by morning and it's more absorbed, you can also add a light oil to your ends and work it up if it feels too dry. There's no scent either and it is very convenient for travel! This is the only thing that still makes my hair look 'clean' on the no hair wash days!" —Alice
$12.99 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Base to make anyone with oily skin REJOICE!!
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae

"Saw this used by a makeup artist on TikTok giving a tutorial for women over 40. Totally changed how my eyeshadow works. No clumping or crease lines!" —wo1995
$13.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A pack of cult-favorite Clean Skin Club Clean Towels
Clean Skin Club is a US-based small business specializing in hygienic, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare products.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I saw these on TikTok and bought them. I will be buying more. They are great for my face. Really soft and VERY durable and strong, even when wet. You can wash your face [with it] or just dry your face, either way, it’s the best option." —Sahara
$17.05 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A "Magic Tap" automatic drink dispenser as the ultimate parent hack
Check out a TikTok of the drink dispenser in action.

Promising review: "Super happy with this purchase. Our two little ones (five and three years old) can now easily fill their own drinks. We also purchased a dual cereal dispenser from Amazon so now the kids can get their own breakfast cereal with milk!" —April M. Ramos
$17.49 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A game-changing deep exfoliating shower glove reviewers swear by for everything from brightening skin to handling keratosis pilaris flare-ups to prepping themselves to get or remove color from spray tans. If you thought your skin was soft before ... BOY HOWDY you're gonna need some moments alone ~feeling yourself~ after you've exfoliated with this.
Dermasuri is a small business that specializes in skincare and personal care products.

To use, soften skin with warm water for five to ten minutes, and then scrub wet *without* the use of soap.

Promising review: "Seriously thought this thing was a hoax and just another TikTok trend. But my jaw hit the floor when I used this and say just how much dead skin and whatever the heck else came off my body with this!! My body feels so fresh and clean after using this product! So easy and so worth it!!" —Lauren
$14.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
An oh-so-sweet hummingbird lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor
Check out a TikTok of the bird night-light in action.

Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting so I was like 'lol okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light and it’s extremely bright." —K
$16.99 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A cleverly-designed weatherproof hide-a-key rock you can leave by the door
Check out a TikTok of the key rock in action.

Promising review: "This fake rock was exactly what I had been hoping to find. It blends in extremely well with the rock from my landscaping, and the key fits inside perfectly. The slide on the bottom was very easy to close as well. I definitely recommend it!" —P Gilroy
$9.99 at Amazon
30
Amazon
,
Amazon
A set of plant-based, unscented insect repellent sprays with a "wallet" shape
Check out aTikTok of the insect spray.

Stay Away is a small business that specializes in pest-removing and repelling products.

Promising review: "Deet doesn’t work for me, but this does! I’m the person who gets bitten while everyone else is fine. They follow me, and most repellent isn’t very helpful. This worked great! They came near but didn’t bite. The smell isn’t bad either! I didn’t mind it, and my sister has requested some also (she gets bitten even more than I do). I would have preferred a continuous spray nozzle, but I’m very impressed with how well it kept those dang mosquitoes away in Texas! I did sweat a little, and it didn’t change how well it worked." —eve
$26.99 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done wonders with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!

Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype, and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin, but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby

Psst — reviewers love how beautifully this pairs with Cosrx's lightweight snail mucin repair moisturizer as well!
$13 at Amazon
32
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
,
Amazon
E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm
I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries.

Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax

"i got this product because of the hype of it on TikTok. This lip balm smells SO GOOD. And hydrated my lips." —kayla
$4 at Amazon
33
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was back ordered, but then I got an email saying it was in stock, and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
$9.98 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount made for use on all airlines
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.

Promising review: "I got it, because like most of us, I saw it on TikTok. Wasn't sure if this will be worth the hype, but omg it is so awesome. It will not only be extremely useful on the plane, but when recording content almost anywhere, so now we can carry this little light holder instead of entire tripod. Great purchase. Worth the hype." —Maja
$13.97 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A hands-free portable phone charger that sticks right onto your phone plug
Check out a TikTok of the charger in action.

Promising review: "I used these several times for the past year, traveling for business and leisure. It is always a challenge to find an outlet at the airport since some airports do not offer a charging station. Using those types can also be a security risk. That's why I love using these portable chargers. They are lightweight and fit in my travel handbag/or small backpack pocket. The portable chargers take about 30–35 minutes to fully charge if dead. Once charged, they charge fast and hold a charge for many hours." —J
$19.99 at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A set of Glamnetic's press-on nails for anyone who's short on time or money
Glamnetic is a small business that specializes on uniquely-designed, reusable press-on nails.

Promising review: "I saw these all over my TikTok FYP and was so curious to try them. They are absolutely beautiful, and just after two days I have gotten so many compliments. The glue holds super well and the application process was super simple. I don't think that I will ever get acrylic nails again, as a set like this would likely be three times the price." —Leslie and Paige
$14.99 at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A set of legging organizing hangers
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action.

Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
$15.99 at Amazon
38
www.amazon.com
,
www.instagram.com
A pack of dual-sided SneakErasers
Check out a TikTok of the SneakErasers in action.

Promising review: "I have a couple pairs of sneakers I stopped wearing because they started looking a bit grungy. Just couldn't justify throwing them away though, because they were still in great shape and not very old. I came across these sponges and took a chance. They work like a charm. I cleaned two pairs of shoes and could not believe the results! Awesome. " —Spencer
$11.99 at Amazon
39
www.amazon.com
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
$14.96 at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
A dark spot-removing soap bar
Promising review: "If you're someone who has sensitive skin like me, this product is for you! I highly recommend it. I learned about this product on TikTok and decided to try it out. It's worth the money. The smell is not overbearing, and it reminds you of a refreshing citrusy fruit. I'm very particular about trying skincare products, but this is your go-to. It will have your face feeling refreshed and clean, and there's no white cast." —Elisabeth L.
$14.99 at Amazon
41
www.amazon.com
,
Amazon
A Meridian "Manscape" trimmer
Promising review: "I never thought about getting something like this until someone on TikTok was talking about how this changed her life. Literallyyyyy it’s so easy to use, it doesn’t take me an hour to shave anymore, so I save so much time. I hated shaving so much because it took so long and was to tedious but now it’s so easy????? Please buy this thing, it is probably the best thing I’ve purchased on Amazon ever. I’ve never cut myself with it, it’s very simple, just has one button to turn it off and on, and it comes with a charger. Like Y'ALL, it’s so good." —grydneybean
$49.99 at Amazon
42
www.amazon.com
An oral rinse made with a mild mint flavor that packs a powerful punch
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without, stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong, it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac
$14.57 at Amazon
43
www.amazon.com
,
Amazon
Dandylion Clean Paws, a no-rinse, non-irritating paw cleaner
Check out a TikTok of the paw cleaner in action.

Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok so I had to try it. Love the soft bristles on top. My pup hates getting their paws cleaned and I’ve tried everything from wipes to paw cleaners. These were more comfortable for my pup while allowing for a good clean. I like that you can just use a towel to wipe off. Love that it's unscented and that you can remove the bristles." —Amazon Customer
$20.00 at Amazon
