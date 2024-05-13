43 Already-Vetted TikTok Products That Work Like Magic

A game-changing deep exfoliating shower glove reviewers swear by for everything from brightening skin to handling keratosis pilaris flare-ups to prepping themselves to get or remove color from spray tans. If you thought your skin was soft before ... BOY HOWDY you're gonna need some moments alone ~feeling yourself~ after you've exfoliated with this.





To use, soften skin with warm water for five to ten minutes, and then scrub wet *without* the use of soap.



Promising review: "Seriously thought this thing was a hoax and just another TikTok trend. But my jaw hit the floor when I used this and say just how much dead skin and whatever the heck else came off my body with this!! My body feels so fresh and clean after using this product! So easy and so worth it!!" —

