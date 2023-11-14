If You’re Currently Living Out Your Thrifty Era, Here Are 48 Cheap Things That Work Just As Well As Expensive Brands

Popular items from this list:
Being the son of a dental hygienist, clean bright white teeth have always been important to me. Though I had my reservations about the whitening pen, it certainly didn't disappoint and works far better than the Whitestrips I've been using for the last several years, not to mention it's a much better deal for your money. I'm a total coffee connoisseur, which has always made having a bright white smile all the more challenging, but the Pen is giving me the upper hand." — Franknsd
"We like these better than Crest Whitestrips and for a fraction of the price! The Crest Whitestrips make my teeth way too sensitive, these work JUST AS WELL and no tooth sensitivity
A "flossing toothbrush" expertly designed with two layers of bristles
is a small business established by a dentist that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
says, "I personally bought this and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these.
Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."Promising review
: "I’m a dental hygienist of 16 years and typically use and recommend electric toothbrushes; however, this manual toothbrush is great! My teeth feel very clean after brushing for two minutes, similar to the way they would feel after using my Oral-B or Sonicare electric toothbrush.
I’ll definitely purchase again!" — Beth
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment formulated to deeply repair and hydrate your hair
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls
have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach and the like.Promising review:
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex
. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!!
I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use.
Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" — BB
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a hydrating holy grail for many people with dry, sensitive skin
Promising review
: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing!
My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers
." — Kyoko Ozaki
Essence's Lash Princess Mascara, beloved for its ability to create bold, dramatic lashes while separating them to prevent clumping
Promising reviews
: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Two Faced, you name it.
I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." — Detti
"This product is fantastic; the best I've used in years! And the price can't be beat. It's [leagues] ahead of the well-known brand names that sell for five times as much and more!. Just one or two coats gives me length and volume. With the gloppy other brands, I'd given up wearing makeup at all. I have sensitive blue eyes — and did I say I'm old, which adds another layer of sensitivity — and this mascara don't bother my eyes at all, no redness or irritability.
" — Antonia Albany
A Simple Modern tumbler that's similar to the popular (and more expensive) Stanley cup
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either! Get a closer look at it on TikTok
I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color
and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before. BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs — as pictured above, I got these cute cloud ones
and they work perfectly! Promising review
: "If you have been wanting a Stanley cup, believe me, save yourself some money and get this cup! You will end up with a better cup than the Stanley!
I have dropped/tipped over this cup a couple of times and only a couple of drops of water come out. If I did that to my Stanley, water got everywhere! And this cup keeps the water so cold. And if you purchase silicone straw toppers, it keeps the water even colder! Also, it fits in my car cup holder and my Stanley really didn’t
. Love this cup!" — Amazon customer
A popular checkerboard throw blanket
Promising review
: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10" tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors, patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket and Williams Sonoma faux-fur blanket
." — JH
A 20-pack of extra thick magic cleaning pads many reviewers say are a great swap for the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
Promising reviews:
"These are the best. Sooo much better than Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
.Won't buy those anymore and these will last me a very long time. I scrubbed and they got everything clean and didn't break apart!!! Can even reuse if I wanted." — miguel mendez
"I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!
" — Keisha Marie
Buttery soft high-waisted leggings reviewers say give Lululemon a run for their money
Promising reviews:
"AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings
($100+) and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but its a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more." — Reina
"Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear, I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" — Alba siviero
A L’Oreal Paris rinse-out lamellar water treatment that'll transform your hair in just eight seconds
Promising reviews:
"Wow! I have waist-length 3c curly color-treated hair that’s usually a nightmare to deal with in the summer and this stuff is a game changer.
My hair is silky, my curls are defined, it dried in like half the usual time…seriously impressed!" — Stavana Jubinsky
"I'm a professional hairstylist and Matrix, Redken, and L’Oreal are all owned by L’Oreal, and each line has a lamellar water in it at different prices. I am here to tell you that they are all the exact same ingredients in different bottles. So buy the cheapest and save yourself some cash.
Your hair will love you for it. I love this stuff." — anonymous87
A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer
Promising review:
"This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper.
" — Chloe
And a rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette with 40 matte, shimmer and metallic shades
If you follow beauty influencers, you miiiight notice this is extremely similar to the James Charles x Morphe palette
, which cost almost $40. Promising reviews
: "Clearly time I got a new eyeshadow palette. Sargent Freddie Mercury (my not-even 4-pound bunny) made it his mission to destroy my James Charles overpriced palette. This palette is the same quality, maybe even nicer.
This eyeshadow was put on at around 3 p.m. and it's almost 1 a.m., the 'highlight' stayed on my nose even with my mask on through a whole day of work. That blew my mind." — Daniel T Adams
"Best palette I've owned and you can't beat this price! The colors are beautiful and vibrant. They are also extremely pigmented, especially the shimmery colors, and they all seem to blend well. I'm happy to have every color I could ever want in an eyeshadow in the palm of my hands and I've been experimenting with colors I've never worn before!!
" — Mary Diamond
A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings because the viral Aerie version is impossible to avoid if you spend time on TikTok
Promising review:
"These are beyond soft and so dang cute
. I love how these have the little cuts in the front. Super great spinoff of the Aerie Crossover. They fit shorter but honestly, they still look so cute. I kinda wish I would have sized up. I think I woulda been happier in them if I did, BUT still love them." — Sarah Elizabeth Zimmerman
A Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer so you can give yourself a gorgeous blowout without visiting the salon
The oval brush design smooths the hair and the round edges create volume, leaving you with a salon-worthy blowout at home. It also has two heat and speed settings and a cool option and it's designed to work on all hair textures;
reviewers with 2b–4c hair mentioned it working for them. Promising review:
"I wanted to try this because I had tried the Dyson hair tool and loved it, but didn’t necessarily want to pay the $500+ to buy one. This product works great and is budget friendly.
Has a cool setting and then low, medium, and high for heat. I noticed my hair gets frizzy if I don’t do the heat but I do have bleached blonde hair. My hair looks and feels great! This product is very easy to use! I love it and would buy it again!" — TbearZ86xoxo
LilyAna Naturals eye cream to brighten and firm undereye skin to reduce puffiness, fine lines and bags
Promising review:
"Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price
with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" — Lory Lacy
A slightly cropped half-zip pullover that's perfect for those in-between weather days
Promising review:
"It's not overly cropped and not too long. The arm length for me was just right. Bought it in both black and gray...wouldn't be surprised if I purchased more colors. I tried the Lululemon Scuba and the sizing was so off, this was the perfect [alternative] with better sizing.
The inside is soft and keeps you warm. The collar isn't too firm or too floppy. I love the thumb holes and the zipper on mine is silver, which I prefer as I've seen some have the brown flap zipper. I think this zipper looks better. Buy it!" — RA
E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer, which blurs your pores and creates a smooth, velvety texture for makeup to glide over and grip onto
Promising review:
"Okay so first nothing will make you 'poreless' but this stuff is amazing. Will even out fine lines and help with super porous areas; my T-zone [has really visible] pores and this definitely gave me a boost in confidence. I would highly recommend. Especially to those not to familiar with makeup, this is a game changer. Honestly it works better than my $30 primer from Urban Decay and lasts all day.
I am oily so I usually blot some powder on later in the day but if you have dry skin this could be the ultimate game changer!" — Olivia
A Briotech spray for soothing rashes, sunburns, rosacea, eczema and other skin irritations
BTW, people also love this for helping heal piercings.Promising reviews:
"It works just like my Tower 28 spray.
Smells the same and feels the same. It's more product and saves you money. It also comes with two lids which is perfect for traveling!" — Andrea Benton
"Just an FYI, this product has the exact same ingredients as the Tower 28 spray! It's been absolutely amazing at reducing acne and texture!
It's also so refreshing and gives a lil glow. So in love!" — BK
A fanny pack perfect for keeping your essentials close to your chest during travel or everyday life
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly
says, "I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear and over a thick coat and several layers.
The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents."Promising reviews
: "This belt bag honestly looks just like Lululemon without the label
. I love the variety of colors this brand offers and the adjustable strap and buckle for easy on and off. It also has several mesh compartments in the inside for separating smaller items from each other." — Lauren A.
"I’m SOO impressed with the quality of this bag! I’ve worn the Lululemon belt bag and I gotta say, this is pretty similar.
Almost identical, except the Lululemon is a tiny bit smaller size. The Lululemon one also has a plastic zipper but this Amazon one is metal. I prefer the plastic but this one is OK. It might be better than Lululemon JUST for the fact that they have so many color options!" — Em
Peach Slices acne spot dots, a super budget-friendly hydrocolloid acne patch option
Peach Slices
is part of Peach & Lily, a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016. Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots
in action. Promising reviews
: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands.
I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." — Savannah Wilson
"So I have been usually these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO
and I have turned so many others to it." — Melodie G
Cleaning tablets made for retainers and night guards that can also deep clean your water bottles and coffee tumblers
Some reviewers use these for cleaning vases, too!Promising review:
"These are absolutely wonderful in cleaning my thermos. I use these once a week, and doing so prevents my thermos from developing a weird, old coffee smell. Much cheaper than buying thermos cleaner tablets
, and I understand that the ingredients are the same." – Santo Esmeraldo
Essence Glimmer Glow Lipstick, which uses pH color-changing technology to create the perfect rosy tint
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick
in action. Promising review
: "I have the Winky Lux version of this pH color-changing lip balm and I enjoy it! However, this lip balm is legit one-third of the price and just as good.
Just as moisturizing, it’s a balm so it not super long-lasting but the color actually stains a bit, which I fully enjoy. All in all, exceeded my expectations and will be purchasing again!" — Tracy Medina
A set of three remote-operated flameless candles that'll trick your entire family and any visitors into thinking they're real
These require three AAA batteries
per candle that will last you about 150 hours. Promising review:
"With the price of batteries, these beautiful candles are a must. I've always used Luminara
, which unfortunately, devour batteries and die after several years. These candles also have a more soothing, ambient affect. The colored exteriors are far prettier than Luminara. Great gifts!" — pandorah
A highly rated pair of hoop earrings if you have designer jewelry taste but not a designer jewelry budget
Promising reviews
: "This product is AMAZING! If you are looking for a good [swap] for the Jennifer Fisher earrings, these are it! They are super lightweight, effortless, and so cute
!" — Anna Weir
"I've been wearing these earrings nonstop since receiving them. They're incredibly lightweight and I always forget I'm wearing them. I prefer these over my nicer Madewell hoops
." — KFam
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges
Promising review
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges
for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
And a bottle of makeup brush-cleaning shampoo because chances are, your sponges and brushes are overdue for a good cleaning
A ton of people compare it to Beauty Blender's own $15 liquid cleanser
(over double the price of this).
I've used Ecotools brush cleaning shampoo for years and it makes cleaning my brushes so much easier. I just add a bit of the shampoo to my brush and gently rub it against a silicone mat
under running water and it makes quick work of removing all the makeup that's built up on my brush for, frankly, way too long. You'll see the water start running brown immediately, which is always super gross but also really satisfying and once you see your brush return to its original color, you know you're done. And the bristles are always left as soft as before too!Promising review:
"Despite the great reviews for this product and the hyping on social media, I wasn’t expecting much. But my mind is blown at how well this soap works. I have tried all kinds of soap
(Beauty Blender soap
, Ivory bar soap
, MAC brush cleaner, Dawn dish soap
, etc). I am very thorough but could never get my sponges or brushes completely clean. But a little soak in a small bowl with this Eco soap, and the makeup comes right out.
A little rubbing and squeezing is all it takes. I’m a convert. Will be repurchasing!" — ss3745
Eva Naturals' vitamin C serum, which deserves a spot in your bag
It's got powerful ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, niacinimide and salicylic acid all rolled into one. Reviewers say it's especially effective for sensitive, acne-prone skin and oily/combination skin types (though reviewers with dry skin report great results too). And a number of people compare it to SkinCeuticals' vitamin C serum, which, if you're unaware, retails for a whopping $182. Promising reviews:
"I absolutely LOVE this serum. I was spending an absurd amount of money on SkinCeuticals products. This serum is way better.
My skin is clearer and more bright. The only negative about this serum is the smell. It's awful! I will tolerate it and continue to use it because of its effectiveness and price!" — Tish
"I am a licensed aesthetician who deals with hormonal cystic acne that leaves scarring on my sensitive skin. My skin has improved so much since I started using this product!!! For the first couple of weeks, my skin purged out any underlying blemishes but afterward was clearer + smoother than I’ve seen it in YEARS! I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! I love that it not only targets my acne scarring with the vitamin C but also soothes the redness with the niacinimide, has retinol AND helps minimize my blackheads and pore size with the salicylic acid.It is the perfect product for my sensitive oily acne prone skin!
" — Jackie
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers remarkably similar to Lulu's Align joggers, reviewers say
Promising review
: "I wear athletic attire for work 90% of the time. I am also particular about how joggers look. These rival my UA or Lulus
. I get a ton of complements on them and couldn't be happier with the price and quality. These are also great for when I'm feeling a little bloated." — Mike Hooke
And a soft, stretchy longline sports bra drawing comparisons to a tank from the same collection
Promising review:
"Comparable to Lululemon. I love my Lulus but wanted something more affordable and this hit the mark!
I’m typically a size medium and the medium fits great! I bought two, the fuchsia and white — I love both colors and the material is very soft." — Alyssa Lynch
A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks if you've been hesitant to pull the trigger on that $24 Laneige lip mask that's everywhere these days
Promising review
: "It’s been 4 months since ordering this and it’s now part of my nightly routine. I can’t go to bed before putting this on. I highly recommend this! And it’s worth it to get the three-pack. The flavors are not overly sweet and I think my favorite is the berry. I like it more than the Laneige night lip mask. For me, Laneige absorbs pretty quickly and in the morning I feel like my lips are dry again
. With these, my still lips feel moisturized in the morning
. It has a thicker consistency. I used to get dry/peeling lips pretty often as I’m outdoors/in the ocean a lot. However, since incorporating this in my routine, I haven’t had peeling lips in a long time. Loooove these!" — Angela
A ribbed workout jumpsuit that's considered a great Skims alternative, with reviewers claiming it looks and feels just as high-quality
Throw a cropped jacket, vest, or long cardigan over the top for a cute cold-weather 'fit!Promising review
: "I absolutely love this bodysuit! I discovered this brand from my coworker who was wearing this bodysuit in a different color and it looked so good on her I knew I had to give them a try. Finding items that fit my body nicely is next to impossible; but THIS?! It was literally perfect and full coverage + support and not sheer at all!
I’m buying this in so many colors and the quality is SO good. I love this more than my Skims!
" — Zoe T
Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush that's much cheaper than Glossier Cloud Paint
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
says, "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush
shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!" Promising review:
"This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." — Amazon costomer
Physicians Formula Diamond Dust translucent powder for brushing some shimmer onto your cheeks, eyes, lips and elsewhere
Get a side-by-side look at this next to the Fenty Diamond Bomb highlighter on TikTok
— the creator applies one to each cheek for comparison!Promising review
: "I love love love my Physicians Formula Diamond Dust mineral powder! I wish I’d known about this before I spent $42 on a Fenty compact that does MORE than I want with the sparkle
; this product gives just the right amount of coverage without having it end up all over my face and on my clothes as well. It’s also pretty if you want to bring attention to your collarbones or shoulders. A perfect amount of shimmer with little effort! Try it!! You can thank me later!!" — camielle parent
A 12-pack of soft microfiber makeup removing towels, a true hack for budget-savvy makeup wearers
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian
swears by these: "I only use these now to remove my makeup, including heavy mascara and they are great for my sensitive skin. I do follow up with a gentle cleanser to cleanse my skin once all my makeup is off. They're big and dry quickly so you can use the same towel a number of times before having to wash it or switch to another one."Promising review:
"These things are so soft! Great for taking off makeup. I was using the Makeup Eraser before, but these are 100 times better.
You just wet them, wipe off your makeup, rinse and hang out. I guess you could use a new one each day, but I they are very big so you can get a few days out of one. Great value for the money!" — Shopforbargains
Long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint, worth the try if you like a little color on your lips but can't be bothered with lipsticks that constantly need touch-ups
Reviewers compare it to products like Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution, YSL Velvet Cream and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint. Promising reviews:
"This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury.
" — Lexi Lee
A double OuterEQ hammock that'll leave more money for s'mores because you didn't drop $50+ on a single Eno hammock
Promising review:
"I’ve had this hammock for several years and it’s still going strong! All through college I used others Eno hammocks
because I didn’t want to buy one and someone always had an extra. After leaving I had to get my own and really didn’t want to spend that much on it. This was by far one of the best $20 I’ve spent in my life. It’s lightweight, easy and highly durable. I’ve left it outside in the rain several times and didn’t wipe it down/properly let it dry, I’ve tossed it in the shed, I’ve used it numerous times, and it still lives.
I 100% recommend this hammock. You really can’t go wrong with a simple, cheap hammock." — Eleanor Lynn
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, a cult-favorite you can wield as part of your multistep daily routine or for quick touch-ups (without cakiness!)
Promising reviews:
"I have extremely dark under eye circles. Honestly that is the only reason I wear makeup, is to cover them. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estée Lauder (assorted kinds), IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac and Bobby Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25–$30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage.This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high-end brand concealers.
It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my everyday makeup bag." —Brittney
"Oh my gosh. I have spent so much money on expensive concealers and this is my all-time favorite. I’m 61 and starting to get crepey skin under my eyes
. Other concealers make it worse, but I also have dark circles so I feel like I need something. And this is it! Moisturizing, silky and covers the circles.
I love it!" —Lynnette Smith
A pack of bamboo oil-blotting sheets to keep yourself from looking greasy by 10 a.m.
Promising review:
"These are great for oily skin. I normally can get through half the day before my face looks like a grease pit and that's after applying anti-shine under makeup. These wipes are a miracle.
They absorb quickly and I love having them in my purse. I normally use two a day — much better than Tatcha
." — Leslie M.I Photographer
High-performance matte lipsticks that are less than $2 each but bear results that feel expensive
Promising reviews:
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it!The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
"Beautiful and soooo worth the money! Usually I always purchase either Stila Cosmetics or Kylie Jenner but both of those are very pricey and expensive
, so I looked up matte lip glosses on Amazon and saw this and thought I would give it a try. I absolutely love it. Very easy to put on does not smudge, beautiful colors, very very happy about the size of it! I went and purchased set B
now because I love this product!" — Vickyy
An eyebrow soap kit reviewers love as an alternative to name brands
Promising review:
"I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia Beverly Hills, but never had luck keeping my brows in place.
Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it
." — Bailey M, Deacon
Or! E.l.f. Wow Brow for making your brows presentable in a matter of seconds
Check it out in a quick makeup look
from TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira, who succinctly describes Wow Brow as "the tinted brow gel that does the job."Promising review
: "This product has replaced ALL of my high-end brow products. This is the most amazing brow stuff I’ve ever used. I don’t even have to fill in my brows because this has such great coverage.
It’s a game changer!!" — Isabella
Broadway's long-lasting clear lip gloss set that draws comparisons to brands like Mac and Kylie Cosmetics
All three will leave your pout plump and glossy, whether worn on their own or over lipstick!Promising review:
"I have tried so many lip glosses from Mac to Kylie to Shea Moisture and Kiehls and I have to say this is by far THE best lip gloss. It is sooo smooth and glossy and doesn’t have that normal stickiness to it,
which is absolutely amazing!" — Paige
A sleeveless halter bodysuit that looks like something from Zara or Skims
Some reviewers found that they didn't even need a bra with this!Promising review:
"Okay this is so good. I had the Zara bodysuit identical to this but it quickly got stretched out so I tried this one out. It is 10 times better than that one. The fit is perfect, it hugs you just right and is supportive enough that I won’t wear a bra.
Also, not see through at all! Amazing. Need in all the colors." — Dawn E.
The Ordinary's AHA 30% Peeling Solution, an at-home peel designed to resurface skin, exfoliate dead cells, unclog pores and boost surface turnover
This solution uses a mixture of glycolic, lactic and salicylic acid. The first two are alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that exfoliate the skin's outer layer while the last one, a beta hydroxy acid (BHA), reduces pore congestion.Promising review:
"This is my new favorite peel product! In 10 minutes, my skin looked glowy and smooth, and felt soft and even. There was zero irritation, just healthy, happy skin. Babyfacial
works, but always left my skin red, extra oily, and hot to the touch. Not this product though! Not to mention it literally costs less than 10% of what Babyfacial costs." — ClaireEB
A bottle of Nyx matte setting spray so your carefully crafted makeup look can survive up to 16 hours
Promising review:
"Expensive isn't always better. I tried this spray before spending the day outdoors in 90-degree heat at Disneyland, and the only place my makeup moved was on the tip of my nose because I have allergies and use a lot of Kleenex. But otherwise it looked as fresh as it did when I put it on. I’ve used MAC and Urban Decay setting spray and they never worked as well as this stuff.
I am completely amazed. Definitely give it a try." — Stephanie
Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water in case it's time for you to replace your beloved bottle of Bioderma
Promising reviews:
"I was skeptical about this product at first but I am so glad I decided to buy it. It really removes my makeup, even waterproof mascara with ease.
It has no smell and doesn't leave my face oily. It reminds me of my Bioderma that I got in the UK. And for this price, amazing!" — Kat
"I've been using makeup wipes my whole life because I didn't even know this existed. I saw it in stores but nobody ever told me what this was. This is literally amazing, buy reusable pads
and this and you're set for life. I'm really upset nobody ever told me what this stuff was. I don't understand why makeup wipes even exist...this cleanses your face, takes off your makeup.Nobody should not know what this stuff is
." — Amazon customer
An illuminating L'Oreal moisturizer if you love Glossier Futuredew but would love another way to achieve dewy, shimmery skin for less
Promising review:
"This is EXACTLY what I was looking for. I apply after moisturizer and makeup, highlighting under my eyes and brow bones. Not too sparkly, just makes me look like I’ve had enough coffee. Seems to last through hot and sweaty Florida days, so that’s a plus.
I’ve tried other luminizers, and for me they are usually too sparkly or weirdly colored. I tried an $$ Glossier one that remained strangely sticky the whole time it was on my skin.
I will purchase again!" — DLW
Eve Hansen Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum reviewers compare to the coveted TNS Recovery Complex serum
Promising review:
"So far I have used about four bottles of this product. I use it like a serum and put a few drops on my face and décolleté before I apply moisturizer in the morning or night cream. I see the same outstanding results I did see with the TNS Serum — just for a fraction of the price!!!
" — nana bendick