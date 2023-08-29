If You're Drowning In Stuff, Consider Getting These 23 Space-Saving Organizers

Popular items from this list:
A tea bag organizer so you can finally get rid of those bulky boxes
It fits up to 120 standard-sized tea bags!Promising review:
"It holds so many, the storage capacity is wild! It was able to clean up all of our various types of tea boxes and slim down the space. I should have bought this sooner." — BB
A modern shoe cabinet slim enough to fit in even the smallest of entryways
Promising review:
"It's hard to find a freestanding shoe cabinet less than 7" wide. This is it, and pretty stylish/trendy to boot. It works perfectly for our narrow entryway to hide the shoes.
I bought two. Each shelf holds three to four pairs of shoes [and] assembly was straightforward, like Ikea...The cane is a nice touch and the drawers are not see-through, as the cane has a solid MDF backing. Color is as expected. I am entirely satisfied at the money for value." — Sophia
A expandable, cabinet-lining two-tier shelf that will make every bottle you own visible and easily accessible
Promising review:
"Where has this been all my life? This is the best invention ever. Very easy to assemble and fit my cabinet easily. Buy this, you won't regret it!" — Kindle customer
A set of Shoe Slotz that lets you stack shoes on top of each other to DOUBLE your storage space
Promising review:
"I will spare you the horrific 'before' picture of the complete nightmare that was my closet floor. Just imagine a dusty mess with shoes thrown all over each other in a sad attempt at giving some appearance of order, and you will have a good idea of why buying this shoe organizer was one of the best ideas I've had this year. The floor now looks so neat and tidy I can't believe my eyes every time I open my closet doors.
" — Veronica, just an average reader, you know?
An elastic organizer to detangle the huge ball of cords and chargers tumbling around in your bag
Promising review:
"I used to be like you. Wake up, blindly shower, maybe make some eggs if you have any energy left after those other chores. Weren't you planning on going to the gym this morning? Ugh, sorry health, lifting all the hard drives and other electronics from one bag and putting them in the other will have to do again, because it takes forever to get everything I need later in the day across the border from pack to duffle. Grid-It is like a Nexus pass for bags. Cross packs in seconds securely and hassle-free. You will be amazed by the gear combos you can pack on just one of these.
I carry envelopes and stamps in the zip-up pocket on the back now and get a weird amount of admiration for keeping such old-school yet extremely relevant supplies on hand for friends or passers-by." — Josh
A hanger organizer that'll help solve your horrible hanger-nest problem
Promising review:
"The struggle with hangers has been real for quite some time, I wish I would have known about this thing sooner! This has saved me a TON of room and hassle!"— Kara Adams
Rainbow nesting storage containers that will make a huge difference in your cabinet space
The lids snap together so everything is contained and organized. Promising review:
"If you don't have one yet, get these!!!! No complaints at all, they're versatile and always useful. Great for every occasion. So far no problem with leaks or loose tops, they always work just as intended. A must-have for your kitchen!" — Jenise Negron
An under-cabinet drawer that'll bring order to whatever cabinet you've been avoiding lately
Promising review:
"These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up.
I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true." — Brad J. Leahy
A set of Sheet Keeper bands to keep your sheet sets together and labelled
Sheet Keeper is a woman-owned small business based in Los Angeles and their adorable bedding bands will actually make staying organized fun!Promising review:
"Great product. Came quickly and they work great! Such a great idea to keep sheets organized and together while being able to tell what size bedding it is. Will order again for sure!" — devonhansen1
A set of extra mini drawers that clip onto your refrigerator shelves
Promising review:
"Bought a new refrigerator and I missed my deli drawer. I purchased this as a way to store deli cold meat. I’m so glad I bought it." — wendy
A pair of Command broom-holding wall mounts so those things can stop falling out of the closet
They can hold up to four pounds!Promising review:
"Super simple to put up, works great, and makes organization a snap! Really happy with how well this simple project turned out!!" — Mat Snyder
A thin rolling shelf to slip in that weird space between your fridge and cabinets
Promising review:
"Our new house was short on storage space and this really helps. It goes right between the refrigerator and the counter where the stovetop is located. I keep canned goods and other food items that will need the stovetop. It holds plenty of cans and with smaller cans, I can stack them two high. It pulls out easily." — Kathy G. Guevara
An over-the-toilet storage unit so you can finally have enough space for those half-full bottles of shampoo
Promising review:
"This shelf does exactly what its supposed to do Maximized your bathroom space.
I assembled it within 30 minutes or less by myself. Its very sturdy and fits perfectly [with] some room to spare above the toilet. Would definitely recommend it. Instructions were easy to follow." — Fedia
A pack of super-strong fridge magnets to keep your beers organized and save space
Promising review:
"I bought this as a little gift for my husband because I thought it was kinda cool and he would enjoy. He loves it and shows everyone who comes over. They install very easily, the bottles stick without any thought that they will fall down. The magnetic is so strong it draws the bottle up when you get close. It is still easy enough to pull the bottle off when needed. I would recommend these to anyone — they are a bit expensive but well worth the money. Great gift idea!" — Christine
A genius T-shirt roll holder that'll keep all your shirts tidy and easily accessible
The Roll Keeper is based in Kelso, Washington, and run by Traci, who has been crafting for over 40 years. Promising review:
"Before getting this I was driving myself up the wall with my bad folding habits. I basically shoved all my shirts into the storage drawers under my bed, because I have a teeny tiny closet (the picture above gives you a solid idea of how small it is). This has given me a massive amount of clothing storage I didn't have before. The quality is stellar and Traci is 10/10 the most thoughtful person I've purchased an Etsy product from! " —Mallory Mower
A hanging set of rainbow folders to give you some filing cabinet space and add a pop of color to your cubicle
Promising review:
"I use this to keep paperwork in order that I bring back and forth from my office and home. It's easy to see everything when it's hanging up or collapsed down in my work bag. Great design!" — Invalid
An adjustable hanging rod that doubles your closet capacity
Promising review:
"This is the best closet organizer. I originally bought a similar item that doesn't adjust, but this is 100 times better! Not only does it adjust vertically to fit whatever length of clothes, but it also adjusts its width, making it extremely functional no matter which closet you may want to use it in within your house. This makes it possible to switch and organize basically any closet!
" —Ohgr8one
An over-the-cabinet-door holder so you can fit even more cooking sheets and cutting boards
Promising review:
"I bought this for under-the-sink storage where I keep a lot of cutting boards. They were continually falling over and I couldn't find the exact one I wanted. This added much needed storage by attaching to the cabinet door." — S. Isselhardt
A magnetic stove shelf to make a place for your most-used seasonings.
Promising review:
"This is amazing and I have no idea I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." — JStill
A set of under-shelf baskets to help instantly turn one shelf into two
Just slide it on your shelf! That's how easy these are to "install."Promising review:
"These are excellent quality, sturdy and well-made. I appreciate that when slid in place, the front of the basket lines up flush with the edge of the shelf (some lesser brands protrude a bit beyond the shelf, making it impossible to close the cupboard properly). Look no further — these are the best deal you'll find." — peggydf
A macrame fruit hammock so all your produce has a cool place to hang out that's not a space-hogging bowl
Knapp's Knots is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp, who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen. Promising review:
"Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space
." — Jessi
A set of 3D-printed KitchenAid Tool holders so you finally have a place to store those darn things
McMaster3D is a Langhorne, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop that specializes in 3D printing. Promising review:
"These are great! They come with Command Strips
and I installed mine sideways on a cabinet instead of underneath and it's working great! Saving so much drawer space
." — Etsy reviewer
A shower shelf for the corner of your bathroom or shower
Promising review:
"This is great for my stand-up shower. There is no space for my things and the shower racks that hang over the shower head were not enough. This fit perfectly in the corner and got everything I needed. Would definitely recommend." — Destinie Arguello