If You're Looking For The Best Apple Deals During Fall Prime Day, Check Out This Post

It's finally time to get that Apple Watch you've been eyeing.
1
amazon.com
24% off (that's $60 off, a new lowest price ever!) the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro
With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

Price: $189 (originally $249)
2
amazon.com
Or 31% off second-gen AirPods
Because if you don't care about the newer features, this is a good deal on the tried-and-true headphones — especially if they tend to misplace their. You could even get an extra pair just for their bag/backpack!

Promising review: "I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much, that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" —Me

Price:$89.99 (originally $129)
3
Amazon
Up to 29% off an Apple TV 4K featuring every streaming app you could dream of
Promising review: "It's not cheap, but it's worth every penny. This is my second Apple TV, and the setup was a cinch, as it just copied my favorite setting from my other machine (once I logged onto my Apple ID). Compared to other streaming boxes that I've tried, Apple TV is miles ahead, with super fast response and large memory that can handle multiple open apps simultaneously. I know this is not a cheap product, but if you bought a nice TV that cost thousands of dollars, just spend extra $160 and get this device. Color expression alone is worth the money, especially with top of the line TVs such as OLED TV. It even calibrates the color balance through iPhone automatically. If I buy an extra TV, I'm buying another Apple TV." —Stephen Yu

Price: $126.95+ (originally $179+; available in two storage sizes)
4
amazon.com
Up to 23% off an Apple Watch Series 8
Promising review: "I recently purchased the Apple Watch on Prime Day and it has exceeded all my expectations! It's an absolute game-changer, earning a solid five stars from me. The sleek design is a standout feature—elegant, modern, and incredibly comfortable to wear all day. The display is vibrant and sharp, making it easy to read notifications, messages, and health data at a glance. The array of features is mind-blowing. From tracking my workouts and heart rate to receiving calls and messages, this watch seamlessly integrates with my lifestyle. The fitness tracking capabilities are especially impressive, motivating me to stay active and reach my goals. Battery life is fantastic, lasting through a whole day and more, and the charging is quick and hassle-free. The ease of use and intuitive interface make navigating through apps and functions a breeze." —michelle

Price:$329.99+ (originally $429; available in four sizes and four colors).
5
Amazon
25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $750, its best price!)
An excellent deal if you're looking to get your star student a new laptop, or if you own old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features needed — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.

Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

Price:$749.99 (available in gold, silver, and grey finishes)
6
Amazon
Up to 26% off a silicone iPhone 14 Case with Magsafe
So you can protect your phone and wirelessly charge it at the same damn time.

Promising review: "Protects the phone, love the color, feels great in the hand, and is easy to hold onto without slipping." —InRafael

Price:$36.38 (originally $49; available in five colors and for iPhone 13 and iPhone 14)
7
Amazon
23% off a 2021 Apple iPad (that's $95 off)
It has a 10.2 inch display so you can stay connected on the go — it has the power of a computer but in a perfectly portable package! Whether you're doing work (you can type or even hand-write or draw!), passing it over for your kid to play a game, or streaming a movie on the retina display, this bb will come perfectly in handy.

Promising review: "My 5 year old iPad was ready to give up the ghost so after some research decided to buy the 9th gen. instead of the new 10. Everything I read pretty much said that unless you're doing really challenging tasks the processor in the 9th was more than adequate. On sale this was $150.00 less than the 10th gen. so it was a no brainer. Arrived on time (thanks Amazon) factory fresh. Works perfectly as I would expect; quicker and better screen quality than my old one. A great buy." —dbze

Price:$303 (originally $398)
8
amazon.com
OR 20% off an iPad Mini
Featuring Touch ID, Retina Display, and all the other good stuff on a whopping 8.3 inch screen!

Promising review: "Super small (I'd say the size of a composition notebook), portable, and lightweight...Worth the money!! The performance is pretty smooth as well, I use it for editing. It's also a really nice iPad for laying in bed because it's not heavy...Very powerful for a small device." —hyukass

Price:$399.89 (originally $499; available in four colors, two GB sizes, and without/out cellular data).
9
amazon.com
43% off Apple Earpods with a 3.5mm plug
Perfect for anyone who uses their earpods for other non-Apple products or just resists the urge to update their phone until absolutely necessary.

Promising review: "These EarPods are classic headphones. They feel comfortable in the ear and the 3.5 mm headphone plug makes them versatile outside of Apple products. I use them for watching movies on airplanes, gaming, and listening to music on older devices... The sound is especially great for gaming!" —DeVon Gandy

Price:$16.99 (originally $30).
10
amazon.com
26% off a wireless Magic Keyboard
Promising review: "I've been using this keyboard for months now, and I still love it. It's flatter and very sleek looking. I have a Mac for work and an HP for home. I can easily switch out my work laptop for my home laptop and instantly have this connect to my HP...Love it and definitely recommend!" —Keri

Price:$95.95 (originally $129; available in four languages).
11
amazon.com
25% off a compact dual USB-C power adapter
It allows you to charge two phones (or iPhone/AirPods, iPad/MacBook, etc.) all at once. We love a multitasking tech item!

Promising review: "It lets you charge two Apple devices at once, as long as you have the cables. It works very well, and I use it regularly for my MacBook and iPad. Apple knows its products best, so this was an easy choice to make when I needed a charger for my devices." —Mark Horton

Price: $43.99 (originally $59.99; available in two sizes).

