ShoppingsalesHome DecorPrime Day 2023

If You're Only Going To Check Out 10 Fall Prime Day Home Deals, It Should Be These

If you’ve got limited time and a limited budget but want to upgrade your home, these 10 deals are handpicked just for you.
Chelsea Stuart

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.


FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
68% off a gorgeous area rug
Promising review: "Love this rug. Pretty shag carpet with nice geometric design. I would buy over and over. Looks like it cost twice the price." —Lil' Lulu

Price:$92.51 (originally $290)
2
amazon.com
28% off a Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner
It's capable of sucking up messes of any caliber. Be warned, though: Reviewers say once you start, you won't stop.

Promising review: "Everything as advertised and more!!! I lost my entire weekend once I touched this magical machine. Started with a living room rug to make sure I wouldn’t soak other fabric and to get used to the machine. Then I immediately went to the spare bedroom which has horrible pet stains. I did the entire room before moving onto the couches. The power behind the machine is incredible. INVEST!" —Annie

Price: $89 (originally $123.59)
3
amazon.com
Up to 66% off a reclined lounge chair
Promising review: "It was better than I expected! I thought the faux leather would look a little cheaper but everyone who came over asked if I got it at West Elm! It’s not the most comfortable chair just because it’s low but it’s a perfect accent chair." —Anna D.

Price: $99.99+ (originally $289.99; available in five styles).
4
amazon.com
45% off a Roomba robot vacuum
Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run every day. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price:$164.99 (originally $299.99)
5
amazon.com
Or 37% off a Hoover PowerMax vacuum designed with pet households in mind
Promising review: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I have two dogs and two cats, meaning I have a lot of hair, dander, sand, and dirt in my home. This vacuum gets ALL the hair off everything. Has attachments to reach hair in hard to reach areas! The suction power is so strong, gets every grain of sand." —Ally C.

Price:$132.99 (originally $209.99)
6
Amazon
Up to 60% off a Dutch oven
This 7-quart pot can be used for simmering, braising, baking, and slow cooking! Just a heads-up: Washing it by hand is recommended!

Promising review: "Heavy but durable! Easy to clean, and food comes out amazing. I use it for just about everything. I want to buy more in different colors!" —Nate clinch

Price:$49.99+ (originally $125.99; available in select sizes and colors)
7
Amazon
Up to 59% off an artificial fir Christmas tree
Promising review: "I absolutely love it. Nobody could tell it was fake because it's so full. It was on sale, too. It was originally like $429 or something like that and I got it for $129. I thought I would never ever get a fake one but this brand is very expensive and for $129 that was a steal." —JF

Price: $116 for the 6-foot tree (originally $279.99; available in various sizes though not all are on sale)
8
amazon.com
42% off a set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets
They're made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

Price: $29.72+ (originally $47.97+; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).
9
amazon.com
Up to 33% off the Samsung Frame TV
Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This TV is well worth the money." —made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.Lindsey

Price:$997.99+ (originally $1,497.99 for the 55-inch)
10
Amazon
29% off (plus an additional $20 off when you clip the coupon) a human dog bed
Promising review: "Extremely comfortable!!! My dog loves it, I love it, everyone who visits loves it!" —Kindle Customer

Price: $169.99 (originally $239.99; clip the coupon for another $20 off!)

Before You Go

A reviewer-loved anti-aging retinol cream for body and hands (30% off)

I Track Sales For A Living, And These Are The Deals That Grabbed Me On Prime Day

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE