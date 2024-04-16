Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A non-greasy CeraVe under-eye cream
Promising review:
"This has truly been a savior for my under-eye concerns. It works wonders on dark circles and puffiness, leaving my delicate eye area feeling nourished and rejuvenated. The gentle formula doesn't irritate, and I've noticed a significant improvement in the overall texture and appearance of my skin. A must-have in my skincare routine!" — Veronica Smith
A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review:
“I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached, trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, I don't remember which one) and thought, 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. On day two, I sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. On day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” — L. J. Petillo
A pack of four cactus-shaped dryer balls
Promising review:
"These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." — Tianhui Fan
An all-in-one multi-blade chopping device
Promising review:
"I actually got this because my mom bought it and loved it. She has pretty severe arthritis, and this little contraption makes food prep a breeze for her, so I decided to try it. Well, holy cow! It does everything it says it's going to do! it's really easy to use. It's super helpful, really convenient, very easy to clean up, and stores pretty compactly (but honestly, it's already just living on our counter). Worth every penny!" — A. Hendrix
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste
Promising reviews:
"I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." — Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top, and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" — Micaela Gunderson
Shower curtain rings with separate hangers for your curtain and liner
Promising review:
"This is one of those items you didn’t know you needed, and once you get it, you can’t help but wonder how you ever managed before. I absolutely hate taking the shower curtains off because of the whole open and close for multiple shower curtains. I know you’re like, ‘It’s just shower curtain hooks.’ And it is. But when you have to change out the creepy shower liner that likes to attack you, and you dread doing so, this just adds seconds to your life. No more unsnapping. Simply take out the liner, place the liner on the appropriate hook, and presto." — Nardsbaby
A long-reaching lotion applicator
Promising review:
"Living alone, it is impossible to lotion your own back. This tool is perfect. It works very well to distribute the lotion all over and is easy to clean. Absolutely love it!" — Kathi
A pack of K-Cup cleaners
Promising review:
“I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old, and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend. Keeps everything running correctly and clean
.” — Lauren
An eight-second L'Oréal lamellar rinse-out treatment
Use this two to three times per week after shampooing your hair and remember not to use it on your scalp. This treatment is just for the length of your hair.Promising review:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this.
I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!!" — Theressa Hailey
A toilet tank cleaner with a citric acid formula
Promising review:
"Wow! First of all, I was shocked when I noticed that my toilet tank was so filthy. I never looked in there, but there was a reason that my toilet bowl needed to be scrubbed every day. The tank was so nasty I couldn't even see the bottom. I really didn't want to drain the water and scrub the tank, then I saw this. I honestly didn't expect that it would actually work since my tank was so nasty. I dumped this little miracle product in the tank and left it overnight, and the next morning, I saw a much cleaner tank. I can actually see in there now. No draining or scrubbing.
Amazing stuff!" — Linda Baker
Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes"
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say:
"I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively." Promising review:
"I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out.
I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" — Jason A.
A pack of 100+ light-dimming sheets
Promising review:
"These are simply awesome! Such a small thing can make such a big difference. At night, when I opened my eyes, I was flooded by little dots of light intruding my space from all my electronics: the TV and cable receiver, the modem, the routers, the electric blanket control switch, the microwave, the smoke alarms, cell phones, etc. And it doesn’t take much to interfere with a good night's sleep. These will mute and soften those bright lights so they don’t bother you anymore. Thanks for a great 'little size, big results' product!" — Ziapetlady
A bottle of earwax removal drops
Promising review:
"I will never use another product to soften earwax. Works like a charm the first time. I put 10 drops in and left them in for 10 minutes. Then I used a water bottle that you spray in the ear to remove the wax, and it worked very well!" — Ciara IVP
A pack of four duster sponges
Promising review:
"I am a bit of a neat freak. These have been soooo useful for cleaning my baseboards, blinds, and fans. They can be used on really any surface, but they are specifically good in those spots. They can be submerged in warm, soapy water and reused over and over again. They are comparable to the Scrub Daddy damp dusters
. There are a bunch of them in the box, and they are all individually wrapped. A great deal and a great product!" — Bryn
A hydrating Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm
Promising review:
"I have a history with dry, very cracked, crocodile-like (lol!) heels. My heels were so hard and cracked that they would cause tears in my sheets and socks. I have tried [a million] products. All of them worked for like a hot minute. This though. This has CHANGED my feet!!! I went through a regimen of applying it daily after a shower and putting socks on. The texture of my feet gradually got smoother and smoother, and now they feel and look like normal feet!!!" — Amazon customer
And three pairs of self-heating Dr. Scholl's foot masks
Promising review:
"After some shoes killed my feet after walking all day in Europe, this foot mask saved the day. It felt AMAZING on my feet and helped me recover a lot faster than just taking ibuprofen. Don’t travel abroad without this!" — Maria
The Nori Press to press and steam your outfits in minutes!
Nori
is a woman-owned small business based in Connecticut, hoping to make your life easier with this all-in-one travel iron and steamer.Promising review:
"It has a very sleek design and is lightweight. As someone who lives in an apartment with limited space, I think this compact iron (and steamer!) is a total game-changer. Its simple controls make it very easy to use, and the adjustable temperature settings cater to different fabrics, ensuring that your clothes are treated with the care they deserve.
My favorite thing about the product is that it can be used on the go, making ironing quick and convenient anywhere. This is my new go-to for traveling. I highly recommend this product to anyone who values convenience, ease of use, and portability." — John F Kemmerer
A Mac keyboard shortcut sticker
Promising review:
"Literally for any new or old Mac user, or even a user that’s used to any device other than Apple! Super helpful for how to copy and paste and do other minor tasks!
I mainly use the mouse pad on the laptop, so as my hands rub or grace over the sticker, it has never come off or ripped off at any point in time.
It is perfectly still down to the computer part, and I’ve had this for over a year now!! 10/10 recommend!" — Reyn
A water-based instant carpet spot remover
Promising review:
"The only reason I'm giving the Folex 5 stars is because there's no place to give it 10. My dog, Sweetie, while playing on the tan carpeting in the family room, got hold of a blue Pilot G2 pen and chewed through the outer casing and the ink cartridge, leaving an approximately 6x12-inch area of carpeting splotched with blue ink. It took four or five applications, but following the label instructions to the letter, the spot was totally removed. Way to go, Folex. Outstanding!" — Bob
An eyeliner stamp
Lovoir Beauty
is a small biz based in New Zealand!Promising review:
"I don’t wear makeup because I pretty much don’t know how to. I thought I’d give this a go because I have no skills and can’t do a cat-eye to save my life. But I was able to do this on the first try!
I really thought it was going to take a while to get the hang of things, but it didn’t! Truly amazing, and it stays on all day and comes off easily! Love, love, love!" — Ilana
A Revlon hot air brush for drying, styling AND adding volume
Have coilier hair? This paddle brush
might work better for you!Promising review:
"I have a headful of thick, wavy, shoulder-length hair. I sometimes wear it curly, but when I want it smooth, this tool is a huge time saver. I used to have to section my hair and spend a half hour or more flat ironing it. I still section it a little, but I can go from a big mop of mess to a sleek flip in very little time. I just spritz my hair and go to work. I have arthritis, and it is a big bonus that the handle is big, so I don't have to use a pinch grip to hold it. I also have shoulder pain, and the less time I can spend with my arms over my head, the better. This tool is worth every penny." — Anonymous
A lightweight, self-cleaning Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop
It also self-propels so you just need to steer, no hard pushing!Promising review:
"I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entirely new dog. What's worse is that vacuuming doesn't pick up much of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze.
I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use. Here is what I've learned: I always use the 'extra water' feature, which seems to work better. I clean the dirty water holder and parts every time I empty it, and I run the self-clean cycle after every second emptying session. This means I can do my primary bath and my 10-foot by 12-foot TV room before self-cleaning and recharging for a little bit. Or I can do my kitchen, entryway, and hall before self-cleaning, or my living room. In other words, you're not going to do your whole house on one battery charge or without running the self-cleaning feature several times. Of course, the reason you have to run the self-cleaning so often is because this little beauty is picking up So. Much. Stuff. It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time), I would buy another.
" — Tsippi
A pack of two durable legging organizers
Promising review:
"I bought these because I have limited closet space. The ability to hang 20 pairs of leggings saves me tons of room. I also like the clips that hold the leggings; they do not leave marks on the waistband!" — Sarah
An automatic hands-free pot stirrer
StirMate
is a small biz!Promising review:
"I enjoy soups and puddings but hate to stand at the stove for 30 minutes or whatever making sure the milk doesn't burn. The StirMate solved my problem.
I would recommend this item to everyone who cooks; what a great help in the kitchen." — Mary J
A pair of eyeshadow color removal sponges
Fellow BuzzFeed writer Jenae Sitzes
is a fan of these sponges:
"I picked up this color removal sponge from Amazon after hearing about this hack on TikTok
and can testify that it actually works SO well. I'm so bad about cleaning my brushes (I know...shameful), and this makes it super easy to clean a brush in a matter of seconds. So, even if I'm trying to do a slightly more elaborate eyeshadow look for the day, this makes the process of switching colors as quick and painless as possible. Also, it's super lightweight, and I've already tossed it in my bag and brought it on vacation with me
. This is one of those products I won't be traveling without in the future if I plan on doing eyeshadow at any point — and it means you only need to pack one or two eyeshadow brushes!"Promising review
: "This product makes it even easier for me to be lazy when it comes to cleaning my brushes. It also allows me to use the same brush for a makeup look since I can swish away a previous shadow and move on to the next.
Great buy. Super easy to wash." — Azaleah Bumpus-Barnett
A rapid mac 'n' cheese cooker
Rapid Brands
is a California-based small business that specializes in dishwasher-safe, microwaveable, BPA-free kitchen products. Promising review:
"No clue what makes the magic happen in this thing, but it is amazing. Macaroni in under five minutes, ramen in like 3.5.
Easy, one dish to clean, fast. I wish I had this in my son’s toddler years in his mac phase.
" — C. Long
A glasses lens cleaner made with carbon microfiber
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and wanted to get it. I wear glasses daily and often don't realize how dirty they are until I see a reflection through them. I've used cloths before, but they get weirdly oily and leave smear marks. This does not.
I love it so much, and I don't lose it in my purse." — Clair F
A tube of Nerdwax if your glasses love to slide down the bridge of your nose
Nerdwax
is a US-based small business that specializes in all-natural anti-slip eyewear products. Promising review:
"I can see why it's one of the most successful products seen on Shark Tank.Truly a game changer
. I thought I would forever struggle with my glasses moving down my nose all day long, but this really keeps them put! One less annoyance to deal with while wearing glasses.
I already know I'll be a lifelong customer for this product." — M.L. Gomez
A padded wire-free bra with drawstrings
A reader just like you bought these and likes them so much they left a comment saying so:
"I stumbled upon a review for this bra in one of your posts, immediately headed to Amazon to check it out for myself, and omg, I had to immediately order one because for the price, why not, right?! Well, it came in, and I loved it so much that I had to order more.
No more overpaying for the Bombshells from Victoria’s Secret; these bras are hands down way better and also only a fraction of the cost!
I cannot say enough good things about them. I absolutely love them!" — shelbypeach
A bottle-emptying kit
The kit comes with six adapters (to make them fit various bottle neck sizes) and six purple dispensing stands.Promising review:
"This is such a great tool for using every last bit of product and reducing waste. We used this on a bottle of lotion that we thought was empty but got nearly six more months out of it when we put this on. We were shocked.
I use this for my shampoo and anything else that I can think of." — Felishia Rae
A Shark Tank-famous grocery bag carrier
Click & Carry
is a small business that specializes in easy-carry accessories. Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well-built and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." — Hung