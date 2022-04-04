It’s time to say goodbye to the old faded beach towel you took from your partner’s house when you moved into your first adult apartment. After decades of pool days and post-shower dry-offs when your actual bath towels are in the wash, it’s lost its luster. And while you may always have room in your heart for the giant terrycloth turtles on it and the red stain from the time the Crayons melted at the beach, you’re an adult now. A stylish one. And you deserve a crisp new beach towel with a contemporary print.

Whether you’re a beach bum or just a city-living sunbather, a good beach towel is a summer must. Use it to dry off from the pool or ocean, to lounge on or use on that camping trip you’ve been planning for weeks. To add a pop of color to your summer routine, we’ve scoured the internet for the coolest, most vibrant beach towels on the market. As they’re all “beach” towels, they’re bigger and more absorbent than a traditional bath towel, often around 30 by 60 inches (but we put the dimensions and materials for each). The towels range in style and price to fit all types of beach bums, yet they’ll all look super cute on Instagram.

Grab one (or a dozen!) to start the summer vibes now.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.