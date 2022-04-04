1
A quick-dry abstract towel designed by Filipino artist Chi Gibbs
2
A striped animal towel that's fit for a (tiger) king
3
A tutti-frutti beach towel that's totally fresh
4
A monstera-shaped towel for some leafy luxury
5
A New York City summer-themed terrycloth towel
6
A retro floral towel with tulips and peonies
7
A squiggly-wiggly towel with color blocking
8
A trippy checkerboard towel made in the USA
9
A cotton towel that looks like a Turkish rug
10
A retro floral towel with pop art daisies
11
A neon towel with block stripes
12
A watermelon towel with some tie-dye flair
13
An extra-wide colorful lined towel that's almost a square
14
A vintage-inspired pink and blue floral towel
15
An absorbent colorful line terrycloth towel
16
A snakeskin towel for something a little edgy