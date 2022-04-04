Shopping

The Best Beach Towels For A Fun Getaway

Checkerboard, floral and other patterned beach towels you'll want to wrap yourself in all summer long.



It’s time to say goodbye to the old faded beach towel you took from your partner’s house when you moved into your first adult apartment. After decades of pool days and post-shower dry-offs when your actual bath towels are in the wash, it’s lost its luster. And while you may always have room in your heart for the giant terrycloth turtles on it and the red stain from the time the Crayons melted at the beach, you’re an adult now. A stylish one. And you deserve a crisp new beach towel with a contemporary print.

Whether you’re a beach bum or just a city-living sunbather, a good beach towel is a summer must. Use it to dry off from the pool or ocean, to lounge on or use on that camping trip you’ve been planning for weeks. To add a pop of color to your summer routine, we’ve scoured the internet for the coolest, most vibrant beach towels on the market. As they’re all “beach” towels, they’re bigger and more absorbent than a traditional bath towel, often around 30 by 60 inches (but we put the dimensions and materials for each). The towels range in style and price to fit all types of beach bums, yet they’ll all look super cute on Instagram.

Grab one (or a dozen!) to start the summer vibes now.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Revolve
A quick-dry abstract towel designed by Filipino artist Chi Gibbs
This towel is made from poly and nylon, and is 30.7 by 72 inches.
Get it from Revolve for $68.
2
Anthropologie
A striped animal towel that's fit for a (tiger) king
This towel is 100% cotton and measures 35 by 68 inches.
Get it from Anthropologie for $54.
3
Bando
A tutti-frutti beach towel that's totally fresh
This towel is terrycloth and measures 40 by 72 inches.
Get it from Bando for $31.46 with code "Nicebreak."
4
Bando
A monstera-shaped towel for some leafy luxury
This towel is terrycloth and measures 65 by 65 inches.
Get it from Bando for $48.09 with code "Nicebreak."
5
Brooklinen
A New York City summer-themed terrycloth towel
This towel is 96% cotton and measures 34 by 70 inches.
Get it from Brooklinen for $75.
6
Bando
A retro floral towel with tulips and peonies
This towel is terrycloth and measures 40 by 72 inches.
Get it from Bando for $28.99 (originally $39.95).
7
Anthropologie
A squiggly-wiggly towel with color blocking
This is 100% cotton and measures 40 by 70 inches.
Get it from Anthropologie for $58.
8
Bathing Culture
A trippy checkerboard towel made in the USA
This towel is 100% cotton and measures 30 by 60 inches. It comes in three colors, including forest (pictured).
Get it from Bathing Culture for $75.
9
Madewell
A cotton towel that looks like a Turkish rug
This is 100% cotton and measures 30 by 60 inches.
Get it from Madewell for $34.95.
10
Cotton On
A retro floral towel with pop art daisies
This towel is 100% cotton and measures 35.4 by 67 inches.
Get it from Cotton On for $29.99.
11
Amazon
A neon towel with block stripes
This towel is microfiber polyester and measures 30 by 60 inches. It comes in seven colors, including green (pictures).
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
12
Target
A watermelon towel with some tie-dye flair
This is 100% cotton and measures 32 by 62 inches.
Get it from Target for $12.
13
Amazon
An extra-wide colorful lined towel that's almost a square
This is 100% cotton and measures 58 by 68 inches. It comes in five colors; pictured is the cool blue stripe.
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
14
Cotton On
A vintage-inspired pink and blue floral towel
This towel is 100% cotton and measures 35.4 by 67 inches.
Get it from Cotton On for $29.99.
15
Brooklinen
An absorbent colorful line terrycloth towel
This towel is 96% cotton and measures 34 by 70 inches. It comes in four colors, including sunrise (pictured).
Get it from Brooklinen for $65.
16
Revolve
A snakeskin towel for something a little edgy
This is 100% cotton and measures 30 by 60 inches.
Get it from Revolve for $35.
