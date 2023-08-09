Iggy Azalea has something to say to critics who slammed her for writing a letter in support of Tory Lanez ahead of his sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The “Fancy” rapper, reportedly one of more than 70 people who sent letters of support to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford on the Canadian rapper’s behalf, was condemned on Twitter for supporting Lanez even after he was convicted.

Advertisement

On Monday, roughly eight months after being found guilty of firing multiple shots at Megan during a fiery dispute outside of Kylie Jenner’s home in July 2020, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Azalea’s letter, reported by journalist Meghann Cuniff, asked the judge to impose a lenient punishment on Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson.

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Azalea’s note.

Megan Thee Stallion to Iggy Azalea after she wrote a letter supporting Tory Lanez: pic.twitter.com/fFNgGvR4FP — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) August 7, 2023

i usually don’t mind iggy. she catches a lot of deserved ire — and some not…



but this tory letter is no f*cking bueno. and that’s unfortunate. — denver sean. (@dnvrsn) August 8, 2023

Advertisement

Iggy Azalea writing a letter in support of Tory Lanez :/ — Bryan (@bry4nalves) August 7, 2023

Azalea addressed the backlash on X, telling fans that she “never intended to publicly comment.” She claimed that she “supports prison reform,” and not any particular side in the case.

“For the record: 1). I have not been in touch with Tory for months. I have no reason to be, but I do wish him well. 2). I don’t ‘support’ anyone. The whole thing is full of oddities. My letter never mentioned anything in regard to what happened that night. 3). I was told this was for a judge only, yet it’s being discussed in public?,” the rapper tweeted on Monday.

She added: “I never intended to publicly comment. 4). I am not in support of throwing away ANYone’s life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period. 5). I was asked to write about my genuine experience and the type of punishment I think he deserves — I did. It’s not really that interesting, but I understand why it’s being sensationalized.”

Prosecutors shared a statement from Megan, who did not appear at Monday’s hearing, ahead of Lanez’s sentencing.

Advertisement

“I struggle with being present. After everything that occurred I cannot bring myself back to being in the same room with Tory,” Megan wrote in the statement read by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta. “I’ve been tormented and terrorized.”

“He paid bloggers to disseminate false information, he treated my trauma like a joke when I could’ve been dead,” she continued. “He blamed the system, he blamed the press, and as of late he is using his childhood trauma to justify his actions.”