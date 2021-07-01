Iggy Azalea Says She 'Personally Witnessed' Abusive Behavior From Britney Spears' Father

After fans criticized her silence amid Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle, Iggy Azalea is speaking out in support of her onetime collaborator, saying she’s “personally witnessed” abusive behavior from Spears’ father.

In a Twitter post tagging the #FreeBritney fan movement, Azalea said Spears’ heartfelt court testimony seeking to end the legal arrangement allowing her father’s management of her affairs should be enough. “But that’s not the case today with the judge so I am here to back her up,” Azalea wrote.

As one of the few artists to work with the pop icon in recent years ― the two joined forces on the lackluster track “Pretty Girls” back in 2015 ― Azalea had a rare window into Spears’ existence under her the conservatorship that has controlled her personal and financial decisions for 13 years.

Azalea said that during their time together, she saw how deeply Jamie Spears’ grip on his daughter’s affairs extended.

“It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life,” she wrote Wednesday. “This should be illegal. I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”

“I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even Necessary?” Azalea wrote.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

The “Fancy” singer claimed Spears’ father made her sign a nondisclosure agreement “literally moments” before she and Britney performed at the Billboard Music Awards in 2015.

He “told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage,” Azalea said. “The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show.”

Spears, in her disturbing court testimony last week, said she was forced to perform the 31-date “Piece Of Me” tour in 2018 under the threat of being sued by her own managers, who the singer said told her therapist she was refusing to take medications and participate in rehearsals. Shortly after canceling her Las Vegas residency months later, Spears claimed she was forced to take the drug lithium against her will.

“Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health,” Azalea wrote. “This is not right at all.”

As for the NDA she signed, Azalea said Jamie Spears “can go ahead and try” to sue, but that won’t stop her from backing the pop star.

“Her words alone should be enough to bring about some change in outcome; but that’s not the case today with the judge so I am here to back her up,” Azalea wrote, referencing a court order denying Spears’ request to remove her father from controlling her finances.

Fans had been keenly interested in hearing from Azalea, who had dropped breadcrumbs earlier about Spears’ life under the restrictions, and have noted her silence as the Free Britany movement has grown.

During a 2016 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Azalea revealed that before she Britney in person, the pop star’s team combed through her house.

“They came and checked my place to make sure I wasn’t trying to stash anything weird and, like, get it to her or something ... to make sure I wasn’t a bad influence,” Azalea said. “And I’m not. I passed the test! ... I mean, I don’t have like a crack den.”

During #WWHL, @IggyAzalea shared that @BritneySpears' team prescreened her home before Britney could go over for lunch. pic.twitter.com/rr533LGNX0 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) February 9, 2021