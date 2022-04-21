Shopping
Leather Igloo Coolers And Lunch Boxes You'll Want To Show Off

These faux leather-covered adult lunch boxes and coolers come in cross-body bags, backpacks and satchels.

Igloo's <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=igloofauxleather-griffinwynne-042022-625f2687e4b0e97a3523d2e9&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.igloocoolers.com%2Fcollections%2Fluxe%2Fproducts%2Fluxe-mini-convertible-backpack%3Fvariant%3D39591737851987" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" mini convertible backpack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="625f2687e4b0e97a3523d2e9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=igloofauxleather-griffinwynne-042022-625f2687e4b0e97a3523d2e9&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.igloocoolers.com%2Fcollections%2Fluxe%2Fproducts%2Fluxe-mini-convertible-backpack%3Fvariant%3D39591737851987" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> mini convertible backpack</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=igloofauxleather-griffinwynne-042022-625f2687e4b0e97a3523d2e9&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.igloocoolers.com%2Fproducts%2Fluxe-crossbody-cooler-bag%3Fvariant%3D39586384805971" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="crossbody cooler bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="625f2687e4b0e97a3523d2e9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=igloofauxleather-griffinwynne-042022-625f2687e4b0e97a3523d2e9&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.igloocoolers.com%2Fproducts%2Fluxe-crossbody-cooler-bag%3Fvariant%3D39586384805971" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">crossbody cooler bag</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=igloofauxleather-griffinwynne-042022-625f2687e4b0e97a3523d2e9&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.igloocoolers.com%2Fproducts%2Fluxe-satchel-cooler-bag%3Fvariant%3D39591742898259" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="satchel cooler bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="625f2687e4b0e97a3523d2e9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=igloofauxleather-griffinwynne-042022-625f2687e4b0e97a3523d2e9&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.igloocoolers.com%2Fproducts%2Fluxe-satchel-cooler-bag%3Fvariant%3D39591742898259" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">satchel cooler bag</a>.
Igloo
Igloo's mini convertible backpack, crossbody cooler bag and satchel cooler bag.

Warmer weather means carrying your lunch to work in sweltering temps ― and better yet, picnics, barbecues and drinking on your friend’s new roof deck. To keep your food (and your outfit) as fresh as possible, you need an actually good-looking lunch box/cooler situation to carry all summer long. Cue Igloo Luxe. It’s a new collection from tried and true food storage brand Igloo of vegan leather insulated lunch boxes and coolers that come in a variety of styles and shapes.

Though you may want every style for yourself, Igloo Luxe bags also make gifts for Mother’s Day, graduations, housewarmings and new jobs. They’re lunch boxes you’ll actually want to have with you on the train, next to your desk or rolling into your friend’s garden party.

Unlike the hard plastic or dorky cloth food containers of the past, these are cool lunch boxes and coolers. With adjustable straps and gold hardware, they look cuter than that designer purse you’ve been eyeing. With a price range of $49.99 to $119.99, they also cost a whole lot less. The leakproof, antimicrobial lining lets you carry all your sips and snacks with ease, leaving your hands free to scroll Instagram or text your bestie that you’re “five minutes away” as you’re leaving your apartment.

From crossbody bags to backpacks, there are five different style of Igloo Luxe containers. We’ve given you a brief description of each, including the exterior size and capacity. Every style has the Igloo Advanced MaxCold insulation and comes in black and cognac, a super cute light brown color.

1
Igloo
A crossbody cooler bag for an upgraded lunchbox
Bring your lunch to work or school in style with this insulated crossbody cooler bag. It's 10.5 by 8 inches, holds up to four cans of seltzer or soda and has an adjustable strap.
Get it from Igloo for $49.99.
2
Igloo
A satchel cooler bag for beach days or day trips
Take snacks and drinks for you and a friend with this satchel cooler bag. It's 14 by 9 inches, holds up to 15 cans and has a zipper closure, cloth hand straps and an adjustable detachable shoulder strap.
Get it from Igloo for $69.99.
3
Igloo
A tote bag cooler for the whole family
Keep snacks on snacks on snacks with this tote cooler bag. It's 16.75 by 10.75 inches and holds up to 24 cans. The bag has a zipper top, cloth hand straps and an adjustable detachable shoulder strap.
Get it from Igloo for $109.99.
4
Igloo
A mini convertible backpack for drinks on the go
A backpack, crossbody bag and a cooler? Sign me up! This bag is 9.3 by 12.5 inches, holds 12 cans and had a zipper top. It comes with an adjustable detachable strap that can turn the cooler into a backpack or crossbody bag.
Get it from Igloo for $84.99.
5
Igloo
A dual compartment backpack for the perfect picnic
For extra storage, versatility and separation between snacks, this backpack has a separate compartment at the bottom for dry food and/or silverware, under a large top section that holds up to 26 cans. The bag measures 11.75 by 16 inches. It has a faux leather hand strap on top and backpack straps.
Get it from Igloo for $119.99.
