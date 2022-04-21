Warmer weather means carrying your lunch to work in sweltering temps ― and better yet, picnics, barbecues and drinking on your friend’s new roof deck. To keep your food (and your outfit) as fresh as possible, you need an actually good-looking lunch box/cooler situation to carry all summer long. Cue Igloo Luxe. It’s a new collection from tried and true food storage brand Igloo of vegan leather insulated lunch boxes and coolers that come in a variety of styles and shapes.

Though you may want every style for yourself, Igloo Luxe bags also make gifts for Mother’s Day, graduations, housewarmings and new jobs. They’re lunch boxes you’ll actually want to have with you on the train, next to your desk or rolling into your friend’s garden party.

Advertisement

Unlike the hard plastic or dorky cloth food containers of the past, these are cool lunch boxes and coolers. With adjustable straps and gold hardware, they look cuter than that designer purse you’ve been eyeing. With a price range of $49.99 to $119.99, they also cost a whole lot less. The leakproof, antimicrobial lining lets you carry all your sips and snacks with ease, leaving your hands free to scroll Instagram or text your bestie that you’re “five minutes away” as you’re leaving your apartment.

From crossbody bags to backpacks, there are five different style of Igloo Luxe containers. We’ve given you a brief description of each, including the exterior size and capacity. Every style has the Igloo Advanced MaxCold insulation and comes in black and cognac, a super cute light brown color.