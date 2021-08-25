Fearless 73-Year-Old Skateboarder Shows Off His Unique Form In Viral Video

A skateboarder in St. Petersburg, Russia is winning fans around the world, and not just because of his unique form and sense of style.

It’s his age.

Igor is 73 and has been skateboarding for 40 years. And he’s not giving up his deck anytime soon.

Earlier this month, a video of Igor surfaced on reddit, where it has since racked up some 3.5 million views. Max Timukhin, who recorded the original footage and posted it on his Instagram page, said Igor is also a skier, which no doubt inspired that distinctive form.

Timukhin also shared an image of the two: