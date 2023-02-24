Ike Barinholtz Nails What Cancel Culture Complaints Are Really All About

Actor, comic and “Celebrity Jeopardy” champ Ike Barinholtz isn’t impressed by people who complain about “cancel culture” in his line of work.

“I think when people in comedy talk about cancel culture, what they’re mad about is being called out on their shit,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in an extensive new interview published Thursday. “And, by the way, I don’t know any comedians that are actually fucking canceled. [Dave] Chappelle just won a Grammy, Louis C.K. just sold out Madison Square Garden.”

Advertisement

Barinholtz said social media has given a voice to people who’ve been marginalized.

“Now, if you make a joke about them, they can get you back and that makes a lot of people angry,” he said.

He told the magazine there are more “landmines” to watch out for than before when working on material.

“Like, there are certain words that just get deleted from your mental lexicon, which I’ll remind people, has been happening since time immemorial,” he said. “There were things that people in 1950 where like, ‘Can you believe we can’t say what we said in 1920?’ And it’s like, ‘Uh, I can totally believe it.’”

Advertisement