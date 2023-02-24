What's Hot

Louis C.K.Dave ChappelleIke Barinholtz

Ike Barinholtz Nails What Cancel Culture Complaints Are Really All About

Barinholtz spoke out in an extensive interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Actor, comic and “Celebrity Jeopardy” champ Ike Barinholtz isn’t impressed by people who complain about “cancel culture” in his line of work.

“I think when people in comedy talk about cancel culture, what they’re mad about is being called out on their shit,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in an extensive new interview published Thursday. “And, by the way, I don’t know any comedians that are actually fucking canceled. [Dave] Chappelle just won a Grammy, Louis C.K. just sold out Madison Square Garden.”

Chappelle has been under fire for his jokes about trans people, while Louis C.K. has admitted to sexually harassing five women.

Barinholtz said social media has given a voice to people who’ve been marginalized.

“Now, if you make a joke about them, they can get you back and that makes a lot of people angry,” he said.

He told the magazine there are more “landmines” to watch out for than before when working on material.

“Like, there are certain words that just get deleted from your mental lexicon, which I’ll remind people, has been happening since time immemorial,” he said. “There were things that people in 1950 where like, ‘Can you believe we can’t say what we said in 1920?’ And it’s like, ‘Uh, I can totally believe it.’”

Barinholtz is appearing next month in “White House Plumbers” on HBO and “History of the World: Part II” on Hulu.

Read his full interview with The Hollywood Reporter here.

