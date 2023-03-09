Ike Barinholtz won’t forget this encounter with a “fan” in a hurry.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” the actor and comic told host Seth Meyers how his rise in profile meant he was recognized during a Christmas trip to England.

So, when a woman approached the “Celebrity Jeopardy!” champion with her phone turned to the camera, he thought she wanted a snap with him.

Advertisement

He was wrong.

Barinholtz took the phone and posed for some shots with the woman, and as he handed the device back she asked: “Will you take a photo of me and my family?”

“As my brain is processing what’s happening, like six degrees to the right my wife is crying, like the hardest she has ever laughed, runs over to her whole family and is like, ’you’re not going to believe what just happened,” he remembered.

Watch the video here: