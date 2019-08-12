HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Every summer, the IKEA catalog arrives just as the younger kiddos head back to school and their older siblings prepare for dorm life. So, it seems fitting that this year’s IKEA 2020 catalog is filled with solutions for small spaces and better sleep — two things college kids don’t need a course in to understand.

That’s why it felt appropriate to skim the 288-page catalog for all of the best dorm-living, small-space, room-sharing items that’ll make life on a campus that much sweeter.

Take a look: