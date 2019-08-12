HuffPost Finds

25 Finds From The IKEA 2020 Catalog Perfect For Dorm Living

Dorm decor and small-space finds perfect for life with or without roommates.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Every summer, the IKEA catalog arrives just as the younger kiddos head back to school and their older siblings prepare for dorm life. So, it seems fitting that this year’s IKEA 2020 catalog is filled with solutions for small spaces and better sleep — two things college kids don’t need a course in to understand.

That’s why it felt appropriate to skim the 288-page catalog for all of the best dorm-living, small-space, room-sharing items that’ll make life on a campus that much sweeter.

Take a look below, and sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more of our editor-sourced products and reviews.

Take a look:

1
SAXBORGA storage box with mirrored lid
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $20.
2
SKÅDIS pegboard combination
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $18.
3
ENUDDEN hanger for door
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $7.
4
NORDRANA hanging storage
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $20.
5
SKUGGIS bamboo hook
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $5.
6
JONAXEL frame with mesh baskets
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $32.
7
FYLLEN laundry basket
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $8.
8
TERTIAL work lamp with LED bulb
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $13.
9
FLITIGHET 18-piece dinnerware set
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $20.
10
MULIG clothes rack
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $10.
11
NOLMYRA chair
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $40.
12
SVENSHULT wall shelf with storage
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $30.
13
NYHAMN sleeper softa
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $260.
14
SNILLE swivel chair
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $20.
15
NIKKEBY 4-drawer cabinet
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $79.
16
MOSSLANDA picture ledge
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $15.
17
RAST 2-drawer pine chest
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $40.
18
KUBBIS rack with 7 hooks
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $15.
19
MICKE desk
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $90.
20
SLÄKT bed frame with pull-out bed + storage
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $229.
21
NORDMÄRKE wireless charger
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $18.
22
TALRIKA deep plate/bowls (4 count)
IKEA
Get them at IKEA for $12.
23
NISSAFORS cart
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $25 .
24
OMAR shelf unit
IKEA
Get it at IKEA for $25 .
25
BEVARA sealing clips (pack of 30)
IKEA
Get them at IKEA for $3.

If you’re looking for the best deal before you buy, check out HuffPost Coupons for furniture and home decor promo codes on your favorite brands like Dyson and Bed Bath & Beyond.

shoppableHuffPostfinds homeikeahome and garden