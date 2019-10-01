HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost IKEA LURVIG Pet Collection

You might be celebrating fall by sprucing up your space with a few ochre accents or the perfect set of sheets. But you’re not the only one who deserves a little redecorating pick-me-up. Your furry friends could use some new decor, too.

IKEA just released an entire cat and dog home collection called LURVIG. The collection was developed with the expert eye of pet-loving designers and trained veterinarians, and it includes products that will coexist with your current home decor while keeping your pet’s natural needs and behaviors in mind, too.

The range includes beds, bowls and accessories all made to fit your furry friend’s lifestyle, ranging in price from a budget-friendly $2 to $50. You’ll find practical items like cushions with swappable covers in both furry textures and dirt-resistant fabrics and reversible food bowls that are elevated and can be flipped so you have two sizes to choose from.

A lot of the items are also meant to function with your existing IKEA furniture to make the most of a small space that you and your pet can both enjoy. This LURVIG cat house fits perfectly into a KALLAX shelving unit or under a MARIUS stool, creating a cozy set for the both of you. There’s also a pet-sized version of the customer-loved KLIPPAN sofa, but with a few tweaks to make it more comfortable for your four-legged friends.

“The biggest challenge is not to humanize pet products,” said Dr. Barbara Schäfer, a trained veterinarian and product risk assessment expert at IKEA. “It’s really important to use animal’s natural needs and behaviors like how they sleep, eat or play as starting points. Then we can design a product that fits in with our ‘human needs’ such as style and form.”