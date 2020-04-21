Here's How To Make IKEA's Famed Swedish Meatballs

Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy you the ingredients to make IKEA’s famous Swedish meatballs.

The furniture retailer’s United Kingdom account tweeted the recipe for its meatballs and accompanying cream sauce on Monday, paired with illustrated instructions for a novice cook.

It’s a relatively simple recipe. All a hungry chef needs to whip up some meatballs is some ground beef, ground pork, onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, eggs and milk. The sauce’s shopping list includes butter, flour, vegetable stock, beef stock, heavy cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard.

(Americans will also have to do the necessary math to convert the U.K. measurements from the metric system.)

Missing your IKEA meatball fix? We’ve created a recipe for you to recreate this delicious dish in the comfort of your own home #IKEAmeatballs pic.twitter.com/d89lRsJxH7 — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) April 20, 2020

Many people have taken to cooking and baking while in lockdown in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which Lorena Lourido, IKEA’s country food manager in the UK and Ireland, told People she knows “can be hard.”

“We want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable,” she told the publication.

Lourido also noted that this recipe is an “at-home alternative” to the meatballs they sell in-store and uses “easily accessible ingredients,” so while it might not be the exact ones the retailer makes, they’re pretty darn close.