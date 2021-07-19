Ilana Glazer Welcomes First Child With Candid Post About Breastfeeding

Ilana Glazer is officially a new mom!

The “Broad City” star revealed she welcomed her first child with husband David Rooklin in an Instagram post on Monday, doing so with the humor fans have come to know and love from her.

“Been breastfeedin in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu?” she wrote in a caption under an image of herself breastfeeding while appearing to be mostly naked save for, of course, compression socks.

Glazer and Rooklin have been married for a little over four years, tying the knot back in February 2017.

The 34-year-old has been candid about her pregnancy, sharing in an interview with Jimmy Fallon back in June that she had felt guilty about how great her pregnancy was going — though she also said it’s “the coolest thing ever.”

“So, I’m feeling really good, but I feel a little guilty about it, I guess,” she said, comparing herself to other expectant mothers who get sick while carrying their baby. “I was sick for a bunch of months, and then after that, I was like, ‘This is the coolest thing ever.’ Now that I’m not puking, I’m like, ‘This is really cool.’ At the time [I was sick], I was like, ‘I’m torn.’”