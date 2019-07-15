Rep. Ilhan Omar Has Been A U.S. Citizen Longer Than Melania Trump

President Donald Trump is once again ignoring the truth with his racist attacks on four progressive congresswomen. He’s also ignoring the parallels with his own family’s immigrant history.
The president launched a Twitter tirade on Sunday that urged the four lawmakers to “go back” to countries “they originally came from.” As many have pointed out, three of his targets ― Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts ― were born in the U.S.
On Monday, CNN’s Jake Tapper noted an interesting comparison in relation to the fourth congresswoman, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who immigrated to America as a child from Somalia and became a U.S. citizen as a teenager.
“Longer than the first lady,” Tapper noted.
Omar became a citizen in 2000 at the age of 17, while Melania Trump became a citizen six years later at the age of 36, a year after she married the future president.
You can see Tapper’s complete segment below: