Here Are Some Of The Death Threats Targeting Rep. Ilhan Omar

In February, members of both parties criticized Omar for criticizing pro-Israel lobbying efforts on Twitter, saying her tweets relied on “anti-Semitic tropes.” Omar apologized, but some House Democrats still pushed for a resolution that rebuked her.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that she spoke with the House Sergeant at Arms about Omar’s safety and security.

Despite Omar’s statement Sunday about the increased death threats, Trump redoubled his attacks Monday morning.