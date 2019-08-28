Ilhan Omar Nails Hypocrisy Of Alabama GOP's Expulsion Call

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) issued a scathing response to the Alabama Republican Party after it approved a resolution that called for her to be expelled from Congress.

“If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate,” Omar fired back on Twitter on Tuesday.

Omar also noted in her tweet how America is “a representative democracy” and she was elected “with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota’s 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party.”

Sorry, @ALGOPHQ, but this is a representative democracy.



I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota's 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party.



If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate? https://t.co/r9NvsZKRUw — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 27, 2019

The Alabama GOP’s resolution condemned Omar for what it alleged was a “disturbing record of using anti-Semitic language that includes alleging Jewish money is used to buy American influence regarding its policy toward Israel” and her support for the global pro-Palestinian boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement, reported Al.com.

Passed last weekend, it urged the state’s elected congressional delegation to “proceed with the expulsion process” for Somalia-born Omar, who in 2018 became one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress, with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

Israel banned the two Muslim lawmakers from entry earlier this month due to their support of BDS. It later backtracked in the case of Tlaib to allow her to visit her grandmother in the West Bank but she declined the offer in protest at the “oppressive conditions” Israel had set.