Ilhan Omar Calls Out Trump Over His History Of Anti-Semitism, Xenophobia

“We have to always be willing to step back and think through criticism, just as I expect people to hear me when others attack me for my identity,” she continued. “This is why I unequivocally apologize.”

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) was among those to stand behind Omar’s apology, which in contrast to Trump he called “entirely appropriate.”

“She’s a brand-new, freshman representative. Sometimes, you get out there, and you say things and then you try to correct it,” he told CNN’s New Day on Wednesday. “For any of us that are on television, like right now, you get questions, you make responses or you put out a tweet trying to be funny or to try to press a point, and sometimes you go over the line.”

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday noted the “hypocrisy” in Trump’s criticism of Omar, while playing several clips of Trump commenting about money before the Republican Jewish Coalition in 2015.

“I’m a negotiator, like you folks,” he at one point told the coalition’s members, invoking the stereotype of Jews being greedy, cunning businesspeople.

“Is there anybody who doesn’t renegotiate deals in this room? This room renegotiates ... perhaps more than any other room I’ve ever spoken to,” he also said.