Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) came out against former Vice President Joe Biden this weekend, saying it’s “very clear” that he’s the wrong choice to take on President Donald Trump in next year’s election.
“There are few people who fit into the kind of progress that we all want to see in this country. And I would say he is not one of them,” Omar told the Guardian, adding:
“I think it has been very clear to many of the people who have been creating the kind of movement that is exciting generations, that we want somebody who really has a plan that is going to tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have, and he doesn’t.”
Most polls show Biden leading his Democratic rivals in next year’s primaries. However, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has been gaining momentum; one poll out this weekend had her leapfrogging ahead of him in Iowa.
Iowa’s Feb. 3 caucus will be the first contest of the 2020 season followed by New Hampshire’s 2020 primary vote on Feb. 11.