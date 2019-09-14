Ilhan Omar Shouts Out Her 'Hometown Girl' Lizzo, Dances To 'Truth Hurts' In Video

On Friday, the representative shared a video on Twitter posted by Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, that captured her dancing to the singer’s hit, “Truth Hurts,” at an event during the Congressional Black Caucus week.

Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, tweeted, “We couldn’t celebrate #breakingconcreteceilings without jamming to my hometown girl @lizzo.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer, who was raised in Houston, moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2010. She told the Rolling Stone last year that moving to Minneapolis was “one of the best decisions” she’s made in her life.

Omar clearly isn’t the only Lizzo fan in the House of Representatives. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) can be seen dancing alongside Omar in another video from the same event.

“Even @AyannaPressley loves our home girl!” Omar tweeted.

“It’s true we all love you @lizzo,” Pressley responded.

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation is hosting its Annual Legislative Conference, which includes numerous policy forums, in D.C., from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15.

On Tuesday, Omar, Pressley, Underwood and Hayes joined other members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Capitol Hill as it commemorated the 400th anniversary of the first-recorded forced arrival of enslaved African people in America.

As we remember and honor the 400th Anniversary of all of the enslaved Africans arrival in America, we must never forget the tragedies, successes, and contributions of all of them and all of their progeny. #400YearsLater pic.twitter.com/RlCBiYSviH — The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) September 10, 2019