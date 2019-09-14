Ilhan Omar Shouts Out Her 'Hometown Girl' Lizzo, Dances To 'Truth Hurts' In Video

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) apparently loves Lizzo as much as anyone else.
On Friday, the representative shared a video on Twitter posted by Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, that captured her dancing to the singer’s hit, “Truth Hurts,” at an event during the Congressional Black Caucus week.
Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, tweeted, “We couldn’t celebrate #breakingconcreteceilings without jamming to my hometown girl @lizzo.”
The “Truth Hurts” singer, who was raised in Houston, moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2010. She told the Rolling Stone last year that moving to Minneapolis was “one of the best decisions” she’s made in her life.
Omar clearly isn’t the only Lizzo fan in the House of Representatives. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) can be seen dancing alongside Omar in another video from the same event.
“Even @AyannaPressley loves our home girl!” Omar tweeted.
“It’s true we all love you @lizzo,” Pressley responded.
The representatives were at the Culture House, a D.C. nonprofit venue that’s “dedicated to the arts and community,” its website states. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) and Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) were also in attendance on Friday, according to other photos from the night.
The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation is hosting its Annual Legislative Conference, which includes numerous policy forums, in D.C., from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15.
On Tuesday, Omar, Pressley, Underwood and Hayes joined other members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Capitol Hill as it commemorated the 400th anniversary of the first-recorded forced arrival of enslaved African people in America.