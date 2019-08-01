Ilhan Omar And Nancy Pelosi Visit Ghana Together After 'Send Her Back' Chants

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) shared photos of herself and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) together in Ghana on Thursday, using the opportunity to fire back at President Donald Trump’s recent racist remarks against congresswomen of color.

Pelosi “didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me,” Omar, who was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen as a teenager, tweeted with photos of the two of them at the Door of No Return, a site in the Ghanian city Elmina where many Africans enslaved by Westerners had their final glimpse of home.

They said “send her back” but Speaker @SpeakerPelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me ✊🏽



So grateful for the honor to return to Mother Africa with the @TheBlackCaucus and commemorate The Year of Return! #Doorofreturn #Ghana pic.twitter.com/0yVBLcAEs5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 1, 2019

Omar’s comment is a jab at Trump’s recent inflammatory comments that some congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” It was a thinly veiled attack on Omar and three other high-profile lawmakers who won election last November ― Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Days after Trump’s comments, people attending his campaign rally erupted into chants of “Send her back!” when Trump began going after them in his speech.

Pelosi was in Ghana with Omar and the 13 other members of the Congressional Black Caucus to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans in America. Omar shared several other photos of the trip on Instagram.

Pelosi delivered an address to the Ghanaian Parliament on Wednesday, marking the first time that a Speaker of the U.S. House has addressed the body.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the caucus, called the visit a “profoundly significant trip” and added that Pelosi’s presence “says a great deal about the historical ties between our countries and reaffirms our commitment to Ghana and to the continent of Africa.”