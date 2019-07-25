Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Thursday fired a new salvo at President Donald Trump over his racist attacks on her and three other progressive Democratic congresswomen of color.

Omar, in a scathing op-ed for The New York Times titled “It Is Not Enough To Condemn Trump’s Racism,” explained that “the only way to push back is to be unequivocal about our values.”

“Throughout history, demagogues have used state power to target minority communities and political enemies, often culminating in state violence,” Omar wrote. “Today, we face that threat in our own country, where the president of the United States is using the influence of our highest office to mount racist attacks on communities across the land.”

Trump for more than a week has repeatedly attacked Reps. Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) ― freshmen lawmakers who call themselves “the Squad.”

Trump, condemned in a House vote for his racist comments, said the congresswomen should “go back” to where they came from. All of the lawmakers are American citizens and only Omar was not born in the U.S.

Trump further targeted Omar during his political rally in North Carolina last week. His supporters responded by chanting: “Send her back!”

Omar wrote that the rally “will be a defining moment in American history.”

She continued:

It reminds us of the grave stakes of the coming presidential election: that this fight is not merely about policy ideas; it is a fight for the soul of our nation. The ideals at the heart of our founding — equal protection under the law, pluralism, religious liberty — are under attack, and it is up to all of us to defend them.

Omar railed against Trump for “weaponizing division” and pitting religious minorities against each other in order to benefit the elite and distract from more pressing issues.

“If working Americans are too busy fighting with one another, we will never address the very real and deep problems our country faces — from climate change to soaring inequality to lack of quality affordable health care,” she wrote.

“Today, democracy is under attack once again,” Omar concluded. “It’s time to respond with the kind of conviction that has made America great before.”