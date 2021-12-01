Muslim Lawmakers Condemn Republicans' Inaction After Boebert's Islamophobic Remarks

“When a sitting member of Congress calls a colleague a member of the ‘jihad squad’ and falsifies a story to suggest I will blow up the Capitol, it is not just an attack on me but on millions of American Muslims across this country,” Omar said Tuesday at a news conference demanding accountability from Republican House leadership.

Advertisement

In late November, Boebert joked to a crowd about Omar being a suicide bomber, referring to the Muslim lawmaker as the “jihad squad.” And in September, Boebert suggested Omar was a terrorist at another event, saying: “She doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running, so we’re good.”

“Condemning this should not be a partisan issue,” Omar said Tuesday. “This is about our basic humanity and fundamental rights of religious freedom enshrined in our Constitution.”

Omar urged Republican Party leaders to “hold their members accountable” and “do something to confront anti-Muslim hatred in its ranks.”

Tlaib also spoke at the news conference, saying: “Sadly, Islamophobia and hate crimes against Muslims are nothing new in our country. And I know that because I’ve seen it.”

Advertisement

Carson added that this was “not about hurt feelings or mean-spirited words; this is about calling out individuals who deliberately incite violence and irresponsibly spread lies and misinformation.”

Islamophobia should have no place anywhere in America, let alone in the halls of Congress. You can watch the press conference led by @RepAndreCarson, @RepRashida, and @Ilhan below. https://t.co/ZbnyXorZHm — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) November 30, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has not publicly condemned Boebert for her Islamophobic attacks.

Democratic leaders are reportedly “considering what action ought to be taken” in response to Boebert’s “harmful and dangerous” remarks, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

Omar noted on Tuesday that Boebert’s anti-Muslim hate does not make the Republican lawmaker a “outlier,” saying, “The truth is Islamophobia pervades our culture, our politics.”

Advertisement

Omar played a voicemail she received hours after she had gotten off the phone with Boebert on Monday, after the video of the congresswoman’s anti-Muslim remarks was posted online:

“There is plenty that would love the opportunity to take you off the face of this fucking earth,” a male voice said in the voicemail, calling Omar a “Muslim piece of shit,” a “jihadist” and a “fucking traitor.”

Omar had hung up on Boebert during the Monday call between the two women after Boebert refused to apologize for targeting Omar with her anti-Muslim remarks.