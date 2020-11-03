Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) had one question for Fox News host Sean Hannity after he attempted to call out the representative for her tweet about Election Day registration in Minnesota: “Where is the lie”?

On Tuesday, Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, encouraged Minnesotans to vote by reminding them that they can register at their polling place on Election Day.

The representative emphasized the message with clapping hand emojis, explaining that residents didn’t have to be registered beforehand in order to “go vote.”

“You don’t have to be registered to go vote in Minnesota we have same day registration so you can register at the polls,” Omar tweeted.

You don’t 👏🏾 have to 👏🏾 be registered 👏🏾 to go vote👏🏾 in Minnesota 👏🏾 we have 👏🏾 same day 👏🏾 registration 👏🏾 so you 👏🏾 can register 👏🏾 at the polls 👏🏾 https://t.co/iJGlm7Rgih 👏🏾 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 3, 2020

But Omar’s attempt to encourage Minnesotans to vote fueled ridicule — and a deceptive tweet — from Hannity’s Twitter account.

An article with the headline, “NOT A JOKE: Ilhan Omar Tells Residents ‘You Don’t Have to be Registered to Vote’ in Minnesota,” was published on Hannity.com by “Hannity Staff” and tweeted out on the Fox News host’s Twitter account two hours after Omar’s tweet was published.

Twitter users swiftly criticized Hannity for the dishonest headline, which omitted Omar’s note about Election Day registration in Minnesota.

Among those responding to Hannity was Omar herself, who tweeted to Hannity that she was proud of the state’s rules allowing residents to both vote and register on Election Day.

“Access to the ballot box is a priority for us, I know it’s a hard concept for [Republicans] to understand,” she tweeted.

“Every state should have same day registration,” she wrote in a later tweet.

Where is the lie, we are proud to have same day registration here in the great state of Minnesotan.



Access to the ballot box is a priority for us, I know it’s a hard concept for republican to understand. pic.twitter.com/JZK4OBKtvT — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 3, 2020

Minnesota is one of the number of states that allow people to register to vote on Election Day.

To register, residents must bring documentation showing proof of their name and current address to their polling place, according to the office of the Minnesota Secretary of State. Voters must be a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days prior to the election, among other voting rules.

We want to know what you're seeing on the ground on Election Day. If there's anything you think we should know about going on at polling places or anything else, email us at scoops@huffpost.com.

