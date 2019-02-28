Ilhan Omar: Trump Impeachment Is 'Inevitable,' But Pence Is 'Terrifying'

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) believes that President Donald Trump’s impeachment is “inevitable,” but that his unseating would mark the rise of someone she’s more worried about: Vice President Mike Pence.
In an interview with Rolling Stone that published Wednesday, Omar ― a refugee, immigrant and Muslim whom the publication dubbed “everything Trump is trying to ban” ― said that Trump’s ouster is a damned if we do, damned if we don’t situation.
“I believe that impeachment is inevitable,” she said. “It also is a terrifying notion. Pence is an ideologue, and the ideology he holds is more terrifying to me and my constituents.”
Critics have long held that the beliefs of Pence and his family pose a threat to ethnic and religious minorities, and especially the LGBTQ community. (His wife, Karen, took a job at a school that discriminates against LGBTQ students and staff, for example, and Pence himself keeps racists close by.)
Trump, meanwhile, has been sparring with Omar on social media this year, saying earlier this month that her apology over her controversial tweets about pro-Israel lobbying efforts was “lame.”
“You have trafficked in hate your whole life — against Jews, Muslims, Indigenous, immigrants, black people and more,” she tweeted at him in response at the time.
Now, she’s calling him a dictator.
“We have not had a full impeachment that removes the president from office,” she told Rolling Stone. “Nations struggle any time [they] overthrow a dictator, and Trump really has the markings of a dictator.”