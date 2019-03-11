Ilhan Omar Tweets At Fox News For Rebuking Jeanine Pirro's Hijab Remarks

Pirro’s hijab comments were part of a larger attack on Omar over the freshman lawmaker’s criticism of Israel.

Omar has come under fire from both parties for recent remarks on Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and U.S. financial ties to the nation. Some have accused her of peddling anti-Semitic tropes while others have viewed her comments as legitimate criticisms of U.S. foreign policy.

Pirro implied Omar wasn’t in a position to critique U.S. foreign policy due to her supposed debt to the U.S. after fleeing Somalia as a refugee and being “resettled by our government in Virginia to enjoy the cornucopia of rights, privileges and benefits the United States offers.”

Fox News has on many previous occasions has tolerated Islamophobic and birther comments from its hosts and commentators.

Pirro in 2016 called for “a conversation about surveillance in mosques,” and in 2017 defended President Donald Trump’s travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations.

Before Trump became president, Fox frequently gave the then-reality star airtime to peddle a toxic conspiracy theory about President Barack Obama’s birthplace.