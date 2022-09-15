Ilia Malinin made history late Wednesday when the 17-year-old wunderkind, and the heir apparent to Olympic champion Nathan Chen among American figure skaters, successfully landed the first quad axel in competition. (Watch the video below.)

Malinin pulled off the four-and-a-half revolution jump while winning the lower-level U.S. Classic in Lake Placid, New York, before a small crowd in a mostly empty arena. It nonetheless sent shockwaves through the sport as the final and most difficult of the quadruple jumps had finally been conquered.

Ilia Malinin lands the first quad Axel in history 🤯 at the #USIntlClasic pic.twitter.com/rppq73tQ5v — U.S. Figure Skating (@USFigureSkating) September 15, 2022

“It felt really good. When I’m practicing it, it’s pretty easy for me to figure out how to get the right timing and everything to have it be a good attempt,” said Malinin, whose supreme confidence in his jumping ability is evidenced by use of “quadg0d” on his social media platforms. ”To do it in competition is a different story because you have nerves and pressure that can get in the way of that. So I have to treat it like I’m at home and it feels pretty good.”

Chen, who for now has stepped away from the sport following his triumph at the Beijing Olympics, has toyed with the jump in practice. And two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu was unsuccessful in trying to land it at the Winter Games.

But there had been brief snippets of video Malinin had put out on social media over the past six months that indicated it was a work in progress. There were some reports from his training camp that he had landed the quad axel in practice.

What makes the axel more difficult than the other quads — the flip, toe flip, lutz, salchow, loops and toe loop — is that skaters face forward when they enter the jump, forcing them to complete an extra half revolution. Even the triple axel is hard enough that most women, and many men, have trouble getting it right.

“I had an idea for trying it for a little while now. March or April was when I really started to work on the technique and try to improve it,” Malinin said. “(Hanyu) definitely inspired me to try it here.”

Malinin put the jump first in his free skate, set to “Euphoria” by Labrinth and choreographed by Shae-Lynn Bourne, when he knew that he would be freshest. The base value of 12.50 is more than any other jump, and the 1.00 that Malinin received in grade-of-execution from the judging panel indicated they considered it clean.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen anyone do on the ice,” said Adam Rippon, a member of the 2018 Olympic team.

Malinin scored 185.44 points for his free skate and 257.28 points in total to win the competition. Kevin Aymoz of France was second with 236.17 points while Malinin’s American teammate, Camden Pulkinen, was third with 219.49 points.

Malinin was born in Virginia to Russian-born Uzbekistani skaters Tatiana Malinina and Roman Skorniakov. He’s been considered the next big thing in American figure skating for years. He won Junior Grand Prix events in France and Austria, along with the world championship last year, and was second to Chen at the U.S. championships.