U.S. NewsGun ViolenceIllinois

Illinois Man Using Leaf Blower In His Own Yard Fatally Shot By Neighbor, Police Say

Ettore Lacchei, 79, is accused of shooting William Martys once in the head. Witnesses said Lacchei was known to brandish guns.
Sebastian Murdock

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

An Illinois man who was using a leaf blower in his own yard was fatally shot by his neighbor, police said.

Ettore Lacchei, 79, is accused of shooting 59-year-old William Martys once in the head outside Martys’ Antioch Township driveway on April 12. Officials with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lacchei on Tuesday.

The altercation began in the early evening while Martys was using his leaf blower in his yard. Lacchei approached Martys, and the two allegedly began to argue. Lacchei then shot Martys once in the head, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of William Martys, who was senselessly murdered,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement. “The members of the sheriff’s office are relentless when it comes to seeking justice for victims.”

Ettore Lacchei, 79, is accused of shooting 59-year-old William Martys once in the head outside Martys' Antioch Township driveway on April 12.
Lake County Sheriff's Office

Witnesses told police that Lacchei was known to escalate arguments by brandishing a gun.

“Witnesses we spoke to on the street said it was very common for him to get into disputes with neighbors,” Lake County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Chris Covelli told ABC News. “He has been alleged to pull a firearm on victims.”

Lacchei is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

