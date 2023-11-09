Mother Fatally Shot At ATM; 2 Suspects Linked To Chicago Area Robberies, Police Say

An Illinois mother of two was fatally shot on Saturday while using an ATM in suburban Chicago, authorities say.

The two suspects arrested in connection with her death are believed to be linked to several armed robberies in the area, the Village of Worth police department announced.

Jonnie Angel Klein, 32, who was identified by her family on GoFundMe, leaves behind two children: a 14-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter. Police found her dead outside a Chase bank about 3 p.m. Saturday in Worth, Illinois, the police department said.

Bridget McLain, Klein’s sister, told Chicago news station WGN-TV that Klein had just gotten off work at Dunkin Donuts and had dropped off her son before going to the bank.

“She dropped him off and she went straight to the bank. At that time we know that someone pulled up next to her,” McLain told WGN. “Obviously it was an attempt to get her money, and she was shot.”

Jason Jerry Joseph Johnson, 23, and Tamara Jailynn Johnson, 22, were arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Klein’s death.

Police said in a separate statement that multiple firearms were recovered during the arrest, including one believed to have been used in the alleged homicide. The statement also said the two suspects were believed to be linked to several armed robberies in the Chicago area and northwest Indiana.

Derek Klein, the victim’s brother, told WGN-TV that the family is devastated and is seeking justice for his sister’s death.

“They’re murderers and they need to be put to justice, and I just, I can’t believe the tragedy, the devastation that they have put in my family’s life,” Klein’s brother told the Chicago station.

On the GoFundMe page, which was launched to cover the costs of funeral expenses and to support Klein’s children financially, her family called her a “victim of senseless violence” who had cared for her children and ailing mother.

“She faced many battles head on; she was a warrior that never gave up,” the family said on the GoFundMe site. “Through her positive presence and servant attitude she shone God’s light into so many peoples lives without even knowing it!”

