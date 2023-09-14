Popular items from this list:
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
The Pink Stuff, a TikTok-famous cleaning product you can use to restore so many things
Note that it shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel or hot/warm surfaces.Promising review:
"Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." — Nancy F.
A Color Wow moisture-repelling spray that's all about keeping frizz at bay
Promising review:
"I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair and it performed above and beyond my expectations.
I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" — CheckFirstWithAmazon
A portable digital luggage scale to end that gut-wrenching moment the airline counter tells you your suitcase is a few pounds over the weight limit
I simply do not need the entire JetBlue terminal judging me for being so indecisive that I felt the need to pack my entire closet into my suitcase. Promising review:
"This luggage scale is so handy and is great for weighing your luggage. I was a little concerned before I got it because I wasn't sure how accurate it would be. When I used it when I went on vacation, it was dead-on to what the airport said, so I highly recommend this. Plus, it’s easy to pack in your bags." —Teresa Daniels
Dishwasher cleaning tablets to clean the cleaning machine
These are safe to use in both stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.Promising review:
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon
Promising review:
"I've tried lots of mascara. Blown lots of money on different tubes that claim different things (i.e. length, volume, etc.). But my search has ended. I'll forever buy Lash Princess as long as they don't change the recipe
. This is a fantastic product. You won't regret the purchase." — S. Anderson
Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week
Promising review:
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon customer
A set of checkered makeup pouches to keep everything in one place
Promising review:
"Bought these so I wouldn't have to sift through my tote bag anymore. These make things easier, efficient and I don't have to deal with the anxiety over whether or not I've misplaced or lost anything. I don't use them for cosmetics, but still helpful nonetheless." — Kristen
A toilet tank cleaner that'll leave that area you never even THINK about cleaning looking good as new
Promising review:
"I didn’t have much calcium or other hard mineral deposits in my two toilet tanks. But there was a fair amount of slimy sediment. One treatment cleaned up the tanks about 90%. I ordered another bottle of the cleaner and gave each tank a second treatment. The tanks now look like brand new! The important thing is to give the cleaner enough time to work
. I put the cleaner in the tanks before I went to bed so it worked overnight." — Jack
A cutlery drawer organizer to help consolidate all of your forks, knives and spoons in one fabulous little space-saving tool
Promising review:
"I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean and stores a lot in a very small space
. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer
, and it’s just as handy and useful." — Jerimi
A pair of wireless earbuds with a cult following
Promising review:
"Bought these to use on a flight to Hawaii, and I didn't want to spend a bundle on them. They worked great. They have a good sound to them, and did a fair job of knocking out the airplane noise. They made it the entire flight without recharging. I'm very happy with this purchase." — Dane Hewitt
A wood polish and conditioner for bringing your precious wooden cabinets and floors back to factory condition
Promising review:
"My bathroom cabinets had a lot of wear from the steam from showers and baths. I want to replace them but decided I would try this first. It’s very easy to apply: wait 20 minutes then wipe off the excess. Filled in the places where the varnish was gone and showing raw wood and brightened up the finish
. Looks much, much better for an easy and cheap fix. Very pleased with this product." — Dog Lovers
A faucet splash catcher to help finally solve the pesky issue that is water from your kitchen sink splashing onto your counter
Hustle & Sew
is a small biz based in Saint Helens, Oregon, that sells handmade goods you can opt to get personalized! Promising review:
"Great item, catches all the drips! I requested an off center hole for my faucet and it turned out perfect. Highly recommend this shop!" — Ellen Lucas
A no-touch forehead thermometer for taking your kiddo's temperature (or yours) in a way that's sooo much easier
Promising review:
"I love this thing
. One click gives you an instant, easy-to-read
temperature. No loud beeps or sounds, just a little vibration to tell you it’s done. So easy, fast, and quiet, I wish I had found this two years ago
!" — PickyCustomer
A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction so cleaning stubborn stains will feel effortless
Promising review:
"My daughter is queen of spilling juice on her bed and I never fully realized the damage/dirt it was causing. My sister bought this and I decided to try and it is worth every single penny!! I sprayed the bed down with the machine and I left for about five minutes, came back, and began to actually do the suction. It took about 15 minutes to finish but some lighter stains disappeared right away — no scrubbing needed.
" — Amazon customer
A set of concealed floating bookshelves for the coolest way ever to display and store your favorite reads
Each shelf holds up to 15 pounds, and reviewers recommend putting your largest, heaviest books at the bottom of each shelf.Promising reviews:
"These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home
, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" — LaBuenaVidaMere
A time-marked water bottle because you have a hectic schedule and sometimes hydration isn't top of mind
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
Wad-Free, a truly wonderful creation that'll stop bed sheets from getting all tangled and twisted in the washer and dryer
If you watch "Shark Tank," then this product may look familiar to you! Kevin and Lori both made offers, but the founder picked Mr. Wonderful. These are reusable and BPA-free! Wad-Free
is a woman-owned small biz.Promising review:
"Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work — well, I can absolutely confirm this does! I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices so there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, but they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled!I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" — katy
A dryer vent cleaning kit because be honest, when's the last time you checked and cleaned out all the lint accumulating in your machine?
Promising review:
“OK, LET'S TALK ABOUT THIS HOSE. My dryer was like one cycle away from catching fire, and my vacuum’s skinny hose nozzle was too short to get into my dryer vent because the nozzle widens after 6 inches. So when I saw this product go on sale I bought it and it came the next day. It came in two or three pieces that fit into each other and go over the vacuum hose. It was SO SATISFYING to watch the big clumps come out of the dryer vent!
I mean my dryer was nasty. I have a German shepherd and a pit bull, so our laundry is always full of nastiness. Well, this little hose got it all and it looks brand new in there. The big clumps were hard to get through the hose at first until I realized I could pinch the opening of the hose to make it circular, which allowed the clumps to fly through. Even the sound was satisfying.
I will be vacuuming under my fridge next. No dying in a fire for me.” — Bee92
A spice rack drawer organizer to make looking for your favorite seasonings super simple
Promising review:
"This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they're so customizable
allows you to cut them and shape them to any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can so easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for sure buy!" — momonono
Light-dimming stickers if you don't love the LED lights from your electronics disturbing your sleep
These dim 50–80% of light! Plus, they can always be cut or adjusted to your preferences/needs.Promising review:
"This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I've blocked the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. Silly I know, but I like my room pitch black and cave-like. On a whim I bought this product. OH MY GOD! Game changer!! For the first night EVER I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!! I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. I can still see the time display just fine, but now my room is a happy cave! Some commenters argue you could get the same effect using electrical tape but this product is easy to remove and doesn't leave a sticky residue at all, which can't be said for most tapes. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" — Logan M
A brilliant ice tray that allows you to make ice cubes quickly and pour them out without ever having to actually touch the ice
Just fill the bottle-shaped ice maker with water, stick it in the freezer, pop the sides once the water is frozen, and pour the cubes into your glass. Icebreaker
is a small biz based in Texas that sells this genius ice cube solution.Promising review:
"We have a small freezer and no icemaker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer or on the way to the freezer, and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer.
Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!), seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass
. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's OK with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" — Leah Koepp
Blind spot mirrors that'll allow you to spend less time perfecting your parallel park
Promising review:
"I bought these for my mom's car and mine a while ago and these little things are great. Since I got my license I've hated merging or switching lanes; I never felt good or safe doing it. Since having these its been a blessing, I feel less like a scared new driver. I'm currently encouraging my sister and friends to invest in these too! These are also great for backing up, because you can see exactly how close you are to hitting the car behind, and it's helpful when I parallel park in the city." — Mariam Abass
Bed sheet fasteners so you can ensure your sheets actually stay in place
Promising review:
"I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY... SINGLE... NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." — TinkerbellAPixie
A veggie chopper for those who want to cook homemade meals, but are so daunted by the thought of prepping the ingredients
Fullstar
is a small biz that specializes in super useful kitchen gadgets! Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
A rain glass treatment to repel rain water so you can drive in storms with peace of mind
Promising review:
"I had a cheap, untempered windshield, which was awful in the rain. A friend of mine from college recommended Rain-X and I was shocked at the difference. I applied it with a soft rag and sat there wondering if it was even on properly. I trusted the system and then later that night took my car out for a drive; it rained while I was out and the difference was instantly noticeable. Before, when using my wipers, streaks would obscure my view so much that any lights would make driving in the rain hard. Now, the droplets don't smear and smaller ones sometimes just roll off. It's pretty great." — Alison J. Gong
A stainless steel odor-absorbing soap bar to get the smell of garlic, onion and fish off your hands
Promising review:
"I always thought it was a hoax that a piece of steel could remove kitchen odors (like from chopping onions or garlic). I am happy to report that it totally works. Handle all the stinky food you want — even nonfood odors — and then wash your hands with this steel bar.
No soap. No perfume. It just removes the odor nearly instantly. Little bar is reasonably priced as well. Best gadget I've bought in years." — Deb
A garbage guard to help get rid of insects and prevent infestations
Promising review:
"I ordered this product because every spring and summer we have problems with flies and maggots in the garbage can. The device has been on my garbage can lid for a few days now. It survived the weekly trash pickup. As for whether or not this device works: Let me tell you: NO FLIES, NO MAGGOTS!!! This product works well. Just be careful when applying the adhesive strip." — Simone Kale
A laundry stain remover so you can say adios to messes on clothes, furniture, linens and more
Promising review:
"For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night
(sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there.
(There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding
." — NYC Buyer
Mike's Hot Honey, a delicious spicy/sweet condiment bound to become your new favorite thing
Promising review:
"I was a skeptic, but now I AM a believer. This mixed up honey is absolutely fabulous. I ordered three bottles more after my initial order. Why? Because it is really good on everything. And I mean EVERYTHING. Soft pretzels, toast, biscuits, waffles, cereal, yogurt, ice cream, and definitely pizza. Gives everything in your kitchen a small kick of sweet heat flavor without burning your mouth. I have told many of my friends about this magical elixir and they all agree — this is the BEST specialty honey any of us have ever had. Don’t hesitate to buy it. It is absolutely wonderful stuff. I most HIGHLY recommended!" — Jeff R. Clow
A Dawn Powerwash dish spray capable of cutting through grease five times faster than regular dish soap
Promising review:
"Dawn is a soap that I think most people are familiar with. This is Dawn, but about 50x stronger! I used to dread cleaning pots and pans, but Dawn Platinum Powerwash makes that chore a lot quicker and and the pots and pans cleaner. Note: you get the original spray bottle plus three refills, so when you run out of the product in the bottle, it’s no problem. I would highly recommend this cleaning power house! I don’t think there is anything else on the market even close to what this does." — Phoenix Tyler