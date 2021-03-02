Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Donates His Childhood Home To Help LGBTQ Youth

Dan Reynolds’ latest gesture on behalf of LGBTQ youth may be his most personal yet.

The Imagine Dragons frontman last week announced he was donating his childhood home in Las Vegas to Encircle, a Utah-based advocacy group. The nonprofit recently launched its “$8 Million, 8 Houses” campaign, which is dedicated to establishing safe spaces for LGBTQ youth in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and Utah.

In a “Good Morning America” interview that aired Friday, Reynolds said his former home ― said to be valued at $1 million ― will serve as Nevada’s first Encircle Resource Center.

“I’ve watched, throughout my life, the difficult path that LGBTQ youth have, especially coming from homes of faith,” the singer-songwriter said. “with my mom and dad’s blessing, I was able to purchase the house from them ― it’s going to be the first Encircle home in Las Vegas, that’s powerful for me.”

Since it was founded in 2017, Encircle has reportedly helped more than 70,000 kids and their families each year. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Ryan Smith, the owner of the Utah Jazz basketball team, also made substantial donations to the group’s campaign.

News of Reynolds’ donation follows a new survey that found more adults in the U.S. are identifying as LGBTQ than ever before. Released last week, Gallup’s research indicated that 5.6% of Americans said they identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, an increase of more than one percentage point from a similar poll conducted in 2017.

Reynolds, 33, has emerged as an outspoken LGBTQ rights advocate in recent years. In 2017, he organized the first-ever LoveLoud Festival, a day-long Utah music festival benefiting LGBTQ advocacy groups and organizations. A year later, HBO released “Believer,” a documentary that examined the Grammy winner’s efforts to reconcile his passion for LGBTQ causes with his Mormon upbringing.

“I’m about as privileged as you can get,” Reynolds told HuffPost in 2018. “I’m a white, male, heterosexual front man of a rock band. So the weight I feel every day is, ‘What are you doing with that?’ If you’re not doing anything, well, then you don’t deserve to be where you are.”

“We’re losing our LGBTQ youth to suicide, [and] depression and anxiety rates are skyrocketing,” he added. “Until we change the culture … those statistics aren’t going to change. If our leaders don’t change, the people must change and they must speak louder.”